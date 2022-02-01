© USGS



© Google Maps



Some two decades after first drawing widespread attention, a small (but detectable by satellite) uplift near the South Sister volcano is making news once again, with, accompanied by some small but noticeable, shallow earthquakes. But an eruption, geologists assure, is not in the cards any time soon.Here's the U.S. Geological Survey's news release, issued Monday, of the latest activity:Using satellite imagery and sophisticated GPS instruments, Cascades Volcano Observatory geophysicists have detected a subtle increase in the rate of uplift of the ground surface about 3 miles (5 km) west of South Sister volcano, Oregon. Episodes of increased uplift have been observed in this area before, and the volcano's alert level and color code remain at NORMAL / GREEN.Data from satellite radar images showAdditionally, seismologists observed brief bursts ofThe upliftIn general, as magma moves upward during an intrusion, it causes continued or accelerated uplift, fractures rock to generate swarms of earthquakes, and releases significant amounts of volcanic gases, such as carbon dioxide. We do not detect any of these signs currently.CVO scientists will closely monitor data in the coming months and issue further updates as warranted.