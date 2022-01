© EPA-EFE/TOMS KALNINS



"The threat is very real and it's imminent. As President Biden has said, it could happen, given the buildup that we have seen, with very little notice."

"If you look only at the satellites, you will see the increase of troops. You can't assess whether this is a threat, attack or simple rotation."

"There's this split among his administrative advisers and what he may be hearing from his military and intelligence services. I think Zelensky and his political team are working from their own set of priorities, and they do not necessarily accord with those of the intelligence and military."

"The appreciation of the threat and the risk is completely shared. The fact that there is huge volatility and risk of miscalculation is completely shared as well, and we are very wary of that."

"The fact that you get different readings of will there be an invasion or not is exactly what the Russian president wants to happen. He wants there to be ambiguity."

"To me, the idea of invading Ukraine and occupying it in any way, even temporarily, is extraordinarily ambitious and somewhat insane. It's a big country. He may have a plan to defeat the Ukrainian military very quickly. But I think lessons of history should teach him that [success] does not resolve many or even most of the other challenges that he will have taken on."

As Russia masses tens of thousands of troops on its border with Ukraine, along with tanks, artillery and missiles capable of striking the capital, officials in Washington, Kyiv and across Europe are debating the likelihood and timing of an invasion.officials in Washington, London and within Ukraine's national security establishment arethat the intelligence Western nations have shown him backs up their dire assessments.and whether Russian President Vladimir Putin will accept some kind of diplomatic compromise that he can sell as a NATO retreat.Intelligence is rarely predictive, and judging the precise moment when Putin might order his forces over the border is difficult and perhaps impossible, U.S. officials acknowledged. But in recent weeks, they and their allies, including those in Kyiv who do not share Zelensky's sanguine view, have sounded exasperated with the Ukrainian president and his closest political advisers,one Zelensky aide said, perhaps to force Ukraine to accept Russia's demand that it be barred from joining NATO.On Friday, as it has day-after-day, the administration continued to strike an ominous tone.John J. Sullivan, the U.S. ambassador to Russia, told journalists:Some officials said Putin might order an attack after the Feb. 20 conclusion of the Olympic Games in Beijing, timing the event so as not to upstage China, an important ally.Putin, he said, may have sent upward of 100,000 troops to Ukraine's border as an act ofRegarding intelligence including satellite imagery and other information that showsdeploy up to 175,000 troops, Zelensky said:Zelensky and his team haven't ruled out that Russia might invade, and by many outward appearances, Ukraine is preparing for war . The country isfrom allies. training to fight in the streets of Kyiv.out of its headquarters in the capital to safe locations in the west of the country, according to officials familiar with the matter who, like others spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive operations.But Western officials have been unsettled by Zelensky and his team's public skepticism and what they perceive as his lack of focus. A U.S. government official specializing in Russian affairs, said:Instead of devoting his full attention to steeling Ukrainian society for a fight, one senior European diplomat said, Zelensky has presided over treason charges against his predecessor, candy baron Petro Poroshenko, who this month flew to Ukraine to defend himself in court. Each man accuses the other of a pursuing a political vendetta.The fight has further fractured Ukrainian political life at a time when unity is badly needed, the diplomat said, raising questions among NATO allies about how much backing Zelensky would command in Ukraine if a war broke out.The tone from Zelensky and his team is starting to change, the diplomat said, to one of greater concern. But there isYuri Vitrenko, the chief executive of Naftogaz, the largest national oil and gas company in Ukraine, said Zelensky's outlook that a Russian invasion is not imminent reflects briefings from his top advisers.said Vitrenko, who speaks frequently with the president and his top aides.When Russia invaded Georgia in 2008, it cited the movement of Georgian security forces into the separatist enclave of South Ossetia as a rationale for military action. In 2014, it exploited pro-Russian demonstrations and sent in troops without insignia to take control of Crimea.There is uncertainty also in other parts of Europe.French officials agree with their U.S. counterparts on the danger and scale of the threat from Russia, but there are differences concerning predictions about how imminent a Russian invasion may be, said a French official.The French official said his government is, however, less certain that an attack will happen soon.For its part,At this stage, Berlin sees no indication that Russia will move into Ukraine immediately, a senior German official said. Evidence that Moscow plans to act quickly may exist, but if the United States possesses it, it hasn't shared it with the Germans, the official added.The official stressed that the Russian military buildup was "very alarming,"but has emphasized its efforts to stabilize the country's economy as one of its biggest donors."There would be a high price" for Russia, Scholz told reporters.Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store said that creating uncertainly is a Putin trademark.Zelensky advisers say the Ukrainian president is also mindful of not inciting a public panic. Were he to echo the bleak White House assessment, they worry he could set off a bank run and capital flight. One aide complained that U.S. financial assistance is being offset by the damage that talk of war is doing to Ukraine's economy.Public panic also could lead to social unrest, Zelensky advisers fear, and destabilize his administration, perhaps paving the way for Moscow to install leaders more favorable to the Kremlin. Indeed, U.S. and British officials feared Putin was trying such a scheme. Last week,which also linked some former Ukrainian politicians to Russian intelligence officers involved in planning for an attack on Ukraine,according to multiple people familiar with the matter.which vetted the intelligence and was confident in its accuracy,the people said.U.S. intelligence has assessed thatin Russian lives lost and in the devastating effects of sanctions on Russia's economy, according to officials familiar with the information.by his own circle of advisers, who appear unwilling to confront him with the full consequences of military action.The U.S. official specializing in Russian affairs, said: