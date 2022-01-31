© THE STAR



Many homes in Ipoh, Malaysia, were damaged during a freak storm on Sunday (Jan 30) evening.Roof tiles were blown off while electricity poles were felled in the incident that occurred at around 6.40pm in Taman Tasek Damai and Kampung Tawas.It is yet to be determined how many households were affected in the storm.Some residents had described the incident as being hit by a "tornado"."I saw my neighbour's roof being blown away," she said. "My own roof and ceiling have given way. I was fortunate not to be injured."Her roof was badly damaged while the ceiling in her house gave way, she said."I am really at a loss for words. I am not even sure how I will celebrate Chinese New Year, which is just days away."Ipoh Barat MP M. Kulasegaran advised residents to lodge police reports over the incident."They can ask their state assemblyman to assist them to get aid from the state government," he said.A Perak Fire and Rescue Department spokesman said they received a report about the incident on Sunday evening."We have received reports that trees were felled and houses damaged," he said. "No one is reported to be hurt at this moment. We are still monitoring the situation."Ipoh City Councillor Albert Ho said the Kampung Tawas community hall has been opened for residents to seek shelter if they have nowhere to go."I understand that some of the elderly will have nowhere to go, while some will decline or will go to their relatives' house," Mr Ho said."I have requested the Welfare Department's assistance to send some mattresses here. I have also requested Tenaga Nasional Bhd to repair and reconnect electricity to some houses as soon as possible."