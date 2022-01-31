Earth Changes
Floods and landslides in Sao Paolo, Brazil leave at least 19 dead after 6 inches of rain in 24 hours
Richard Davies
Floodlist
Mon, 31 Jan 2022 14:27 UTC
Floodlist
Mon, 31 Jan 2022 14:27 UTC
Five fatalities were reported in Várzea Paulista after a landslide destroyed a house. Three people died in similar circumstances in Embu das Artes in Greater São Paulo. Other rain-related fatalities were reported in Arujá (1), Francisco Morato (3), Franco da Rocha (5), Jaú (1) and Ribeirão Preto (1). Authorities said around 500 families were displaced as a result of landslides and flooding.
Many of the fatalities occurred after landslides caused houses to collapse. Heavy rain also caused severe flooding in Caieiras, Arujá, Jaú and Franco da Rocha where the Juqueri river overflowed.
In a 24 hour period to 20 January 2022, Tupa recorded 168.2 mm, Barueri 107.8 mm and Marilia 95.8 mm according to Instituto Nacional de Meteorologia (INUMET) figures.
State Governor João Doria flew over affected areas of Francisco Morato, Franco da Rocha and Caieiras, in the Metropolitan Region of São Paulo, on 30 January 2022. He announced the allocation of R$ 15 million (2.8 million USD) to affected municipalities of Arujá, Francisco Morato, Embu das Artes and Franco da Rocha in the São Paulo Metropolitan Region. Outside the metropolitan region, the municipalities of Várzea Paulista, Campo Limpo Paulista, Jaú, Capivari, Montemor and Rafard will also receive relief funds.
Quote of the Day
In war, truth is the first casualty.
- Aeschylus
