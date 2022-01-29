maps
6.5 magnitude earthquake

UTC time: Saturday, January 29, 2022 02:46 AM
Your time: Saturday, January 29, 2022, 2:46 AM GMT
Magnitude Type: mww
USGS page: M 6.5 - Kermadec Islands region
USGS status: Reviewed by a seismologist
Reports from the public: 2 people

10 km depth