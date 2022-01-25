"With that, I think that's it. I think that's the end. The narrative has crumbled. People don't want these vaccines," McCullough said.



"The vaccines should be pulled off the market. They clearly are not solving the problem."

"That's not misinformation," he said. "I'm just quoting the data. All of this can be looked up. Fact-checkers can look at it. I know I'll never have any problems with allegations of misinformation, because I just quote the data."

"I think America knows who is giving them the straight story."

The punishment of physicians who counter the official COVID narrativ e and use clinically indicated, FDA-approved drugs off-label such as ivermectin to treat COVID-19 patients, including a colleague in Maine whose was ordered to undergo a psychological examination after her license was suspended;

and use clinically indicated, FDA-approved drugs off-label such as ivermectin to treat COVID-19 patients, including a colleague in Maine whose was ordered to undergo a psychological examination after her license was suspended; His participation in a rally in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 23 protesting vaccine mandates;

The Supreme Court's rulings Thursday on vaccine mandates;

The possibility that omicron could spell the end of the pandemic, serving as a "universal booster";

Data showing that vaccination has backfired, making the pandemic worse in nations with high vaccine intake;

The lethality of the mRNA vaccines;

His view on Biden's mass testing program;

His take on new FDA-approved treatments and his simple, inexpensive, over-the-counter protocol for treating omicron;

The unwillingness of so many doctors to "come off the sidelines" and treat patients for COVID-19;

The "crisis of competence" among top government health officials;

Where to find resources and support for physicians and patients, and for employees confronting mandates.

"Now is the time for doctors to step up. Now is not a time for rhetoric or harsh statements regarding scientific discourse," he said.

there are "powerful forces at work, far more powerful than we can possibly think of, that are influencing anybody who is in a position of authority."

