One person is missing and several were injured after heavy rain triggered floods and mudslides in the Cusco Region of Peru, including in the tourist town of Aguas Calientes. close to the Machu Picchu UNESCO World Heritage Site.The Alcamayo River burst its banks early 21 January following overnight heavy rain, sending a torrent of mud, rocks and debris through the streets of Aguas Calientes.As of 24 January, 1 person was reported missing, 4 injured and 5 displaced.. Railway operations in the area were temporarily suspended. A team of 120 people made up of military, police, firefighters and local volunteers, continued to search for the missing person.Elsewhere in the region, authorities reported high levels of the Vilcanota River (also known as Urubamba River) flooded the town of Marangani in Marangani district on 22 January, damaging around 6 homes and affecting 24 people.On 23 January National Meteorology and Hydrology Service of Peru (SENHAMI)issued a red alert for high levels of the Vilcanota River, with flooding possible in the districts of Pisac, Calca, Urubamba and Ollantaytambo.