Fire in the Sky
Meteor fireball over California and Nevada on January 23
American Meteor Society
Mon, 24 Jan 2022 11:29 UTC
For this event, we received one video.
(Fireball at seconds 8-9 between two center trees)
Latest News
- Northern area of Pakistan receives 4 feet of snow
- Why the Yamnaya population should be seen as quintessentially European
- Heavy snowfall blocks over 730 roads in Himachal Pradesh, India - up to 6 feet of snow
- The Dark Side of the Metaverse
- Non-profit hitmen: NPR smears charity founder seeking due process for J6 detainees
- White House infighting: Biden's Chief of Staff Ron Klain accused of hidin' Biden
- Ex-US soldiers with alleged neo-Nazi links showing up at Ukrainian front line
- Bill Gates calls for "aggressive" carbon taxes to "accelerate" Fourth Industrial Revolution
- Catherine Austin Fitts: We're 'Headed for a Digital Concentration Camp'
- US Navy detains ship from Iran carrying cargo for Yemen's Houthi's
- Biden says elections might not be legitimate if reform bills aren't passed
- Ukrainian troops train for missile launches near Crimea
- Dems plot to prosecute Trump over January 6 to prevent him running in 2024
- How did Fox News become the voice of reason?
- Serbia scraps planned Rio Tinto lithium mine after protests
- Russia-US security talks close with both sides citing major differences
- Irish man charged for refusing to wear face mask and exposing his buttocks on flight from Dublin to New York
- Moderna stock crash intensifies: Losses top $130 billion after scientists find Covid boosters aren't halting omicron infections
- California lawmaker introduces bill to allow child vaccinations without parental consent
- Monkey on loose in Pennsylvania after crash on way to laboratory
- Irony alert: University puts TRIGGER WARNING on Orwell's 1984
- TWO military personnel commit suicide on UK's Salisbury Plain military base within hours of each other, follows wave of suicides in recent years
- Report on sexual abuse in German diocese faults retired pope
- University language guide says 'grandfather,' 'housekeeping,' 'spirit animal' are 'problematic' words
- Memory holed: Woke BBC quietly censoring classic comedy programmes
- Unmask America
- Consider the possibility that this is already the dystopia you fear
- Energy crisis bursts multi-billion green shares bubble
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Wall Street and the Russian Revolution, with Richard B. Spence
- Is Vesuvius taking an extended siesta?
- How the untimely death of RG Collingwood changed the course of philosophy forever
- As a former US intelligence officer, I see a red flag in the CIA's latest anti-Russia playbook
- Metal plate inserted into 2,000 year-old Peruvian warrior's skull may be oldest evidence of surgery
- Early hominid in China had biggest known brain of the time
- 2,000-year-old Celtic hoard of gold 'rainbow cups' discovered in Germany
- Pathologizing politics: The difference between pathocracy studies and the F-scale
- Rare African script holds clues to the evolution of writing
- Extremely rare 2000-year-old wooden figure unearthed in a Buckinghamshire ditch
- Earliest human remains in eastern Africa dated to more than 230,000 years ago
- Mysterious ancient tombs reveal 4,500-year-old highway network in north-west Arabia
- Ancient Mesopotamian discovery transforms knowledge of early farming
- Contrary to Hollywood, study finds medieval warhorses were surprisingly small in stature
- 6th century mosaic revealed in Turkey during excavation
- Giant 'sea dragon' surfaces in one of Britain's 'greatest ever' prehistoric finds
- 'After 900 nuclear tests on our land, US wants to ethnically cleanse us': meet the most bombed nation in the world
- Flashback: Geomythology looks to ancient stories for hints of scientific truth
- 3,000 year-old tombs of wealthy Chinese "Ce" clan discovered
- State archive error reveals Israeli minister Aharon Zisling said he could 'forgive instances of rape' in redacted 1948 documents
- Impossible material made possible inside a graphene sandwich
- Even in the depths of sleep our brains are alert to stranger danger, new study reveals
- Cambrian explosion becomes more explosive
- Monster black hole spotted on dwarf galaxy 'giving birth' to stars
- 'Strange history' of photons challenges our understanding of quantum interactions
- Quantum computing in silicon hits 99 per cent accuracy
- Tech bros propose replacing women with 'synthetic wombs'
- Genetic risk factor found for risk of smell and taste loss from Covid-19
- Chinese scientists develop electronic skin with haptic feedback
- Bill would give US government 'kill switch' in all new cars
- Earth's interior is cooling faster than expected
- Intelligent design at work? Plant biologist finds "mutation is very non-random"
- 1,000-light-year wide bubble surrounding Earth is source of all nearby, young stars
- FedEx requests FAA permission to add anti-missile laser system to cargo planes
- Your gut senses the difference between real sugar and artificial sweetener
- Word goes woke: Microsoft introduces politically correct feature that suggests alternatives for 'offensive' phrases like 'mankind'
- Teenage hacker takes control of more than 20 Teslas through a flaw in third-party software
- Study of hydras indicates there was sleep before there were brains
- Sheldrake vindicated. The Morphogenic Field is real and scientists show how to use it to understand nature
- Skier captures spectacular northern lights display in Finland
- Floodwaters submerge parts of outback South Australia as record-breaking rains washes away highway and cars - 6 inches of rainfall in 24 hours
- Rare sight as Mykonos and all Cyclades are covered by snow in Greece
- Extreme cold weather hits eastern parts of the US
- More climate backtracking: 'A warming arctic drove Earth into the little ice age'
- Dump truck falls into sinkhole in Birmingport, Alabama
- Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes near Unalaska, Alaska
- Magnitude 6 quake strikes Talaud Islands, Indonesia
- Magnitude 6.3 earthquake shakes Japan
- Dead dolphin appears on beach on the Costa del Sol, Spain - the 8th since December
- Crowds gather to see huge dead whale carcass on Spanish beach
- 4-year-old girl injured in stray dog attack dies in hospital in Maharashtra, India
- Floods affect thousands in Southern Province, Zambia
- Costa Rica's Turrialba volcano erupts...again
- Two new science papers cast further doubt on human contribution to climate change
- Tonga volcano: Footage shows widespread damage at beachside village from eruption, tsunami
- Australian town records hottest day on record with temperatures over 50C
- Sahara desert receives rare snowfall as temperatures plunge to -2C (fourth time in last 7 years)
- Meteor fireball over the Atlantic Ocean (Jan. 20)
- Meteor fireball over east of Spain (Jan. 15)
- Meteor fireball over Quebec and Vermont on January 19
- Meteor fireball over north of Spain (Jan 19)
- Meteor fireball over Wisconsin and surrounding states on January 20
- Meteor fireball over Oklahoma on January 18
- Meteor fireball over France on January 16
- Meteor fireball over the Mediterranean Sea (Jan. 18)
- Meteor fireball over Morocco (Jan. 2)
- Meteor fireball over Illinois on January 18
- Meteor fireball over Rajasthan, India on January 2
- Meteor fireball over 4 states of Brazil on January 14
- Bright meteor fireball over the south of Spain (Jan. 14)
- Meteor fireball over Hungary and other countries on January 13
- Meteor fireball over the Mediterranean (Jan. 12)
- Meteor fireball over North Carolina and other states on January 12
- Meteor fireball over Texas on January 7
- Meteor fireball over the Philippines on January 9
- Meteor fireball lights up sky above Mexico City on January 7
- 'Antimicrobial resistance' among leading causes of death globally, comprehensive analysis finds
- Record hospitalisations in highly vaccinated US states as omicron surge peaks
- Official data suggests the Triple Vaccinated may be developing Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome at an alarming rate
- Deaths up 40% among those aged 18-64 based on life insurance claims for 2021 after COVID-19 vaccine roll outs
- New research suggests COVID was less deadly than thought in first year of pandemic
- Triple-jabbed over-30s have higher infection rates than the unvaccinated, UKHSA data show
- The right to healthy food: Comorbidities & COVID-19
- Best of the Web: CDC study finds natural immunity is superior to vaccine immunity: long-lasting and broad spectrum
- Why are pandemic babies developmentally stunted?
- WHO says there's no evidence healthy children and adolescents need Covid boosters
- Study finds that even mild cases of Covid-19 affect memory & attention
- Crumbling narrative: Study casts doubt on effectiveness of Covid testing at schools
- Best of the Web: Large British study finds risk of myocarditis doubles after each mRNA jab
- Golden blood: The rarest blood type in the world
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - The Pandemic Charade is Making Kids Dumber
- Myocarditis tops list of COVID vaccine injuries among 12-17 year olds, VAERS data show
- MIT research scientist says kids should not receive COVID vaccines
- Gene that causes resistance to one of 'world's most important antibiotics' discovered in Georgia water
- SOTT Focus: SARS-CoV-2 is a Real Virus And it HAS Been Isolated on Numerous Occasions
- Best of the Web: Omicron in Scotland: Covid case rates lowest in UNVACCINATED, double-jabbed elderly are driving rise in hospital admissions
- When art transports us, where do we actually go?
- Should philosophers censor Kevin MacDonald?
- Best of the Web: Breaking the Spell: MindSpace, Trance Warfare, and Neuro Linguistic Programming
- Dogs recognize when humans speak different languages
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: The Managerial Revolution and the Circulation of the Elites
- Power vs Force: The inevitable collapse of the New World Order
- Don't let cancel culture grinches strip your joy from Christmas
- The machine model of biology, denial of the mystery, biological reductionism and the scientist who tried to warn us: Interview with Richard Strohman
- 'Porn is a disgrace': Superstar singer Billie Eilish says watching it has 'destroyed' her brain
- Young people turn to collectivism because of these psychological disparities
- Best of the Web: The Psychorium: A needed new analytical tool in the study of pathocracy
- The ambiguity of the evidence - Stephen Meyer's 'The God Hypothesis'
- How to de-program Greta Thunberg
- Brain surgery without a scalpel
- Panpsychism is starting to push out naturalism as a scientific world view
- Majority of adults in US believe in afterlife, Republicans much more than Democrats, poll shows
- Five reasons why Dostoevsky is SO great
- Psychopaths and the managerial class: How homology in modus operandi risks pathocratic capture
- The brain uses bodily signals to regulate fear
- Best of the Web: Pre-emptive compliance versus "It will only happen when it has happened"
- Utah's most infamous UFO sightings
- Reports of unexplained sightings in skies above Northern Ireland increase again in 2021
- Ancient UFO History and the Oppenheimer-Einstein Report
- Pentagon launching new UFO investigation unit, replacing Navy group
- UFOs buzzing US warships may be aliens says America's top spy chief
- SOTT Focus: The Public Have Been Led To Believe UFOs Don't Exist. But They Do
- Best of the Web: UFOs crippled ten of my nuclear missiles at top-secret US air base, claims ex-NASA moon landing engineer
- UFO watchers stumped by jaw-dropping clear footage of mystery black shape in the sky
- 8 firsthand accounts of recent UFO sightings in Horry County, South Carolina
- Sheriff investigates reported ghost-like sighting in California mountain range
- UFO theories abound as video of mysterious object spotted in Louisiana sky goes viral
- Colombian mayor shares video of 'ghost attack' in his office
- Unidentified aerial phenomenon sighting in South Carolina stirs MUFON interest
- SOTT Focus: Noah Donohoe: Missing 411?
- The evidence of encounters with UFOs is mounting, uncontestable and, thank goodness, being taken seriously for the first time
- Best of the Web: 70 years of cover-ups over UFOs are finally coming to an end. I believe we're on the verge of a profound breakthrough
- 'What if we're the ants in this network of civilisations?' asks UFO expert, as he says we should prepare for imminent ET contact
- Best of the Web: Watershed Pentagon UFO report says 143 'Unidentified Aerial Phenomena' incidents since 2004 'unexplained', does not rule out ET origin
- From the plandemic to the alien threat?
- Strange lights spotted in night sky over India's Gujarat region
- Oppa Dead Hand Style? PSY song plays over mysterious radio station believed to be Russian fail-safe
- Flashback: White liberals watch in amazement as black man acquires ID
- Pfizer CEO: SCOTUS ruling a 'clear violation of our Constitutional right to produce experimental drugs and use the full power of government to force the entire population to inject them into their bodies'
- Fugitive ostriches invade Chinese city center
- Businesses now requiring positive COVID test as proof of vaccination
- Nation observes 0 seconds of silence to read the names of those killed by Trump supporters on January 6th
- Grieving AOC lays memorial wreath at her grave on January 6th
- White man callously attacks Native American Woman
- 23 Covid-skeptic memes to kick off 2022!
- AOC claims Ron DeSantis kidnapped her and held her hostage in Miami and now she is dead
- Due to supply chain issues Democrats recommend mailing in your votes for 2024 now
- White House decorated with touching 2021 Christmas message: 'YOU WILL DIE'
- New York restaurant adds voting booth so they can allow people in without ID
- Presidential address lasts hours as Biden keeps trying to say 'Omicron' correctly
- Hillary Clinton reportedly considering losing again
- Bezos orders workers to dig through tornado rubble to keep filling orders
- Rudolph changes name to Rolanda, dominates Female Reindeer Games
- Hillary Clinton set to teach MasterClass on losing elections
- Camels enhanced with Botox barred from Saudi beauty contest
- To save time, Ghislaine just told to list the Hollywood celebs and politicians who didn't visit Epstein Island
