Six former Navy SEALs released an ad highlighting their campaigns for six separate seats in the House of Representatives with one unifying goal: to take away Speaker Nancy Pelosi's control in Congress.In the ad, the SEALs are shown taking their oaths to defend the Constitution. Photos show the men while enlisted on various missions.The ad then shows a photo of Pelosi before stating, "Join them."The ad indicating the former SEALs' mission of ending the Democrats' control of Congress is airing on Fox News and Newsmax.