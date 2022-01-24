six navy seals running for congress
Six former Navy SEALs released an ad highlighting their campaigns for six separate seats in the House of Representatives with one unifying goal: to take away Speaker Nancy Pelosi's control in Congress.

The six conservative-minded SEALs include Morgan Luttrell in Texas's 8th Congressional District, Brady Duke for Florida's 7th District, Eli Crane for Arizona's 2nd District, Derrick Van Orden for Wisconsin's 3rd District, Ed Thelander for Maine's 1st District, and Ryan Zinke for Montana's 1st District.


Together, the SEALs formed a political action committee called SEAL PAC, and this week, they released a joint campaign ad indicating their runs for Congress.

In the ad, the SEALs are shown taking their oaths to defend the Constitution. Photos show the men while enlisted on various missions.

"They took a blood oath to protect America," the ad's narrator says. "They understand that the only easy day was yesterday. They know that our enemies are no match for their strength and their courage. These former Navy SEALs have protected America from enemies all over the world. Now they have one grave threat left."

The ad then shows a photo of Pelosi before stating, "Join them."

The ad indicating the former SEALs' mission of ending the Democrats' control of Congress is airing on Fox News and Newsmax.