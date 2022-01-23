This bolide was spotted over Spain on January 15, at 4:13 local time (equivalent to 3:13 universal time). It was almost as bright as the full Moon. The event was generated by a rock (a meteoroid) from a comet that hit the atmosphere at about 163,000 km/h. The fireball overflew east of Spain. It began at an altitude of about 111 km over the northeast of the province of Albacete (region of Castilla-La Mancha), moved northeast, and ended at a height of around 76 km over the south of the province of Teruel (region of Aragón).This bright meteor was recorded in the framework of the SMART project, operated by the Southwestern Europe Meteor Network (SWEMN) from the meteor-observing stations located at Calar Alto, Sierra Nevada, Sevilla, La Sagra (Granada), Huelva, El Aljarafe, and La Hita (Toledo). The event has been analyzed by the principal investigator of the SMART project: Dr. Jose M. Madiedo, from the Institute of Astrophysics of Andalusia (IAA-CSIC).