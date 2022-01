© Brian Lawless/PA



Almost all CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus restrictions in Ireland will end on Saturday, including domestic COVID-19 Certificates, curfews, social distancing, and capacity limits. Addressing the nation following the recommendation to lift the restrictions from the National Public Health Emergency Team, Taoiseach (Irish Prime Minister) Micheál Martin declared it's time for the Irish to "be ourselves again."After a Cabinet meeting on Friday afternoon, Martin said the Coalition government agreed to lift most of the restrictions the next day.The Taoiseach said people's trust in the government is a "precious and powerful," yet "fragile" thing that requires "confidence that the government will do what is needed in an emergency," as well as knowing "their government will not impose restrictions on their personal freedoms for any longer than is necessary."Restrictions on private indoor meetings (up to four families) and capacity limits for events and weddings will also be removed.The testing and isolation guidance for people with CCP virus symptoms, positive cases, and their contacts remain the same.The mask mandate and testing and isolation guidance will be reviewed in mid-February, by which time Martin estimates children aged between 5 and 11 "will have had the opportunity to be fully vaccinated."In Ireland, all over-16s have been offered a booster dose of a CCP virus vaccine, and children aged between 5 and 15 have been offered one dose.The Taoiseach went on to say that "a number of key supports particularly the employment wage subsidy scheme" will be extended to support the recovery of society. Lily Zhou is a freelance writer mostly covering UK news for The Epoch Times.