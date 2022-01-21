© IRNA



The "2022 Marine Security Belt" exercise, which, which covers an area of 17,000 square kilometers and includes both navies from Iran's Army and the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), as well as the Russian and Chinese naval forces.A variety of tactical exercises such as rescuing burning vessels, releasing hijacked vessels, shooting at specific targets, shooting at air targets at night, and other tactical and operational exercises are expected to be carried out during the drills.Strengthening the security of international maritime trade, combating piracy and, exchanging intelligence in the field of maritime rescue missions, and exchanging operational and tactical experience are among the objectives of the 2022 Marine Security Belt exercise."At this stage of the exercise, the vessels units of Iran, China, and Russia, under the command of the [fully homegrown] Iranian destroyer Jamaran, fired from 20mm caliber weapons at pre-determined surface targets at sea," Rear Admiral Mostafa Tajoddini, spokesman for the naval drill, said on Friday."Also,he added.Tajoddi said Iran's presence in international coalitions manifests the improvement of the Islamic Republic's standing in the world.He said Iran attaches great importance to the establishment of security at regional and international levels, adding, "That's why the naval forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran will not allow any threat in the maritime field."A day earlier, Tajoddini saidMeanwhile, a member of the Iranian Parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Committee said the exercise in the Persian Gulf is a show of force by the regional powers against foreigners.Fada-Hossein Maleki told Fars news agency.that they must not have an eye on the region's resources.The Americans, as usual, have failed against Iran, Maleki said.the lawmaker said."The formation of a naval coalition in the Persian Gulf by the Americans will face the same fate that the previous ones did, because there is a powerful military force in the Persian Gulf like Iran," he added.