#1: International vs. National Orientation

#2: The True Anti-Authoritarian, Anti-Establishment Left in America Is Dead

The former version of the Left targeted the rape of the American economy by multinational corporations that offshore American manufacturing jobs to generate profits (which, also, incidentally, was a centerpiece talking point to Trump's successful 2016 campaign in which he defeated the entire GOP and DNC establishment)

The modern version of the Left targets normal mothers who don't want their daughters wantonly exposed to men's genitalia in public spas, fueling a culture war and distracting the population with nonsense while the oligarchs methodically implode the US economy

#3: The Left Is Hyper-focused on Identity 'Equity' Politics, Not Governmental or Corporate Overreach

"[Attorney General] Mr. Garland also said that the department sought $1 billion... [to] fund services for transgender survivors of domestic abuse, support women at historically Black colleges and in Hispanic and tribal institutions...."

#4: The Left Will Dependably Enforce the Vaxx/Lockdown Agenda