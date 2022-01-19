Freezing weather in Canada that brought blizzards to the Great Lakes region has created the spectacle of frozen waterfalls.

Freezing weather in Canada that brought blizzards to the Great Lakes region has created the spectacle of frozen waterfalls.
Social media footage showed waterfalls in the province of Ontario in Canada had turned to ice. A winter storm dumped nearly 60 centimeters of snow on parts of Ontario between January 16 and January 17.