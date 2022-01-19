This bolide was spotted over Spain on January 18, at 19:20 local time (equivalent to 18:20universal time). The fireball was observed by a wide number of casual eyewitnesses, who reported it on social networks. The event was generated by a rock (a meteoroid) from an asteroid that hit the atmosphere at about 50,000 km/h. The fireball overflew the Mediterranean Sea. It began at an altitude of about 78 km above the sea, moved southeast, and ended at a height of around 29 km above the sea.This bright meteor was recorded in the framework of the SMART project, operated by the Southwestern Europe Meteor Network (SWEMN) from the meteor-observing stations located at Calar Alto, Sierra Nevada, Sevilla, Huelva, and La Sagra (Granada). The event has been analyzed by the main investigator of the SMART project: Dr. Jose M. Madiedo, from the Institute of Astrophysics of Andalusia (IAA-CSIC).19:20on the night (peninsular local time) of January 18, this fireball was recorded by the detectors of the SMART project. This fireball could also be observed by many witnesses who echoed the phenomenon on social networks. Most of these people were in the provinces of Malaga, Granada and Almeria.