"Assuming China doesn't suffer a sharp slowdown, that Omicron actually becomes Omi-gone, and with OPEC+'s ability to raise production clearly limited, I see no reason why Brent crude cannot move towards $100 in Q1, possibly sooner."

"OPEC+ remain steadfast in adding 400,000 bpd back to the market each month, but our data suggests that monthly additions tally closer to 250,000 bpd."

"We're very careful at OPEC+, we will look at each month as we go. But so far, I think 400,000 is good because demand is increasing and we want to make sure that the market is not overheating. We don't want to see $100 a barrel. The world is not ready for that."

Indeed, prices dropped for a very short while and are now on the climb again, with the number of three-digit price forecasts growing.The strategic reserve release was already a desperate attempt to put a lid on gasoline prices, pushed up by crude oil prices, themselvesamong OPEC members. The Omicron variant of the coronavirus, like the SPR release plans, had a transitory negative effect on benchmarks, but before long, they were once again on the rise.This is also the price forecast of Goldman. JP Morgan recently said thatnoting the decline in OPEC spare production capacity. The latest to join the bullish choir is Vitol, whose head for Asian operations told Bloomberg last week that oil had further up to go because of tight supply.Perhaps more SPR releases could be organized, but that would have little more effective than the first announcement: like plenty of analysts have explained,OANDA senior market analyst Jeffrey Halley told Reuters last week:If Brent moves towards $100, West Texas Intermediate will not be far behind, even with rising U.S. production. The problem, from a Washington perspective, is thatwhich Biden personally pleaded with to raise oil production so U.S. prices at the pump would ease.RBC Capital Markets commodity strategist Mike Tran in a note, as quoted by Reuters:Many OPEC members are struggling with their higher production quotas because ofsuch as Nigeria, or because ofsuch as Libya, which, to be fair, has been exempted from any production cuts and can pump at will as long as the political situation in the country allows it. Recent outages took an estimated 500,000 bpd or more out of its total output.Just how strong the upside potential for oil prices is right now is evident in the fact thatThe country's oil minister said at the end of last week that production was back to 1.2 million bpd. Yet Brent crude was trading at more than $86 a barrel at the time of writing, with WTI at over $84.The supply problem is not a temporary issue that can be fixed quickly or easily.which has been on the decline for the past two years amid the pandemic.this one driven not so much by the pandemic as by thethat has made shareholders a lot more demanding aboutthan their money-making abilities.Apparently, however, end-consumers do not care as much about environmental credentials as shareholders. They care about having fuel for their cars, resulting in demand rising so steadily.from calls for the immediate suspension of all investments in new oil and gas production and instead call for more investments.This is a gap that would be difficult to fill, even if the whole U.S. shale oil industry started drilling wells. First, because shareholders would lash out. Second, because even in the shale patch, it takes some time to drill enough wells to make a difference in international prices, especially when few other producers have the capacity to do the same.to see how the oil price game will play out. It is telling enough that OPEC does not want Brent to reach $100, per comments made by the oil minister of Oman.Mohammed Al Rumhi told Bloomberg in an interview last week: