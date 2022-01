© Drew Angerer/Getty Images



With drama and fury, President Joe Biden declared to the nation on Martin Luther King Jr. Day that state laws requiring voter ID or banning mass mailing of absentee ballots amounted to an "assault on our freedom to vote," especially for minority Americans.Four days earlier, a poll in Michigan told a different story: Three-quarters of the battleground state voters supported ballot ID requirements, with black voters expressing the highest support at 79%.Those findings have been confirmed in national polls as well, exposing a dilemma for Democrats in Washington who are making a last-ditch effort to pass legislation gutting many state and local controls of elections in favor of federal standards.Those standards — like banning voter IDs, imposing no excuse absentee voting and making it harder to clean outdated voter rolls — are not what the majority of Americans are seeking."A recent national survey found that four key election reforms are supported by more than 80% of voters," pollster Scott Rasmussen recently wrote in an article highlighting the disconnect. "These include removing people who have died or moved from voter registration lists; requiring all voters to show photo ID before casting a ballot; wanting all ballots received by Election Day; and, having all voting machines made in the United States."In Rasmussen's latest national poll on the issue, 78% of African-American voters supported voter ID.Such public sentiments impose a harsh reality check on Biden's argument that state voter laws amount to "Jim Crow 2.0" and are disenfranchising poor and minority voters.The polling may also help to explain why several centrist Democrats like Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia, Jon Tester of Montana, and Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly of Arizona are resisting efforts to change the Senate's filibuster rule so that Democratic voting legislation can pass with a simple majority and not the 60 votes currently required.that's where you have familiarity," former Ohio Secretary of State Ken Blackwell told Just the News. "That's where you where you have buy-in."I will just say, quoting one of the historic figures, Thomas Paine, those who expect to reap the blessings of freedom must undergo the fatigue of supporting it," added Blackwell, Ohio's first black Republican elections chief. "That is what we now are seeing across this country. People are, in fact, resisting this stupidity."Robert Woodson, a civil rights icon of the 1960s who has argued for more conservative, market-based solutions for black America in recent decades, said the disconnect between Democrats and the black community extends beyond voter ID to issues like defunding the police and is being driven by a small group of vocal elitists.Woodson told Just the News in a recent TV interview."And soWoodson added. "And they're being aided and abetted by the mainstream press who refuses to ask the critical questions. And it's really unfortunate that black lives are being sacrificed in order to get black votes. It's all political."Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.), one of only two African Americans in the U.S. Senate right now, said in an interview published Monday that most people reject Biden's comparisons of today's voting legislation opponents to the segregationists of the past.Biden's decision to use the King holiday as the backdrop to push his voting legislation exposed another rift: There isn't even agreement within the late civil rights leader's own family about the need for the legislation.King's son, Martin Luther King III , joined Biden for Monday's push for the legislation, saying his father rejected arguments a half century ago that equality couldn't be furthered by one-party legislation."They told him he had to change hearts first," the younger King told the crowd . "And he worked hard at that. After all, he was a Baptist preacher. But he knew that when someone is denying you your fundamental rights, conversation and optimism won't get you very far."But"It is grotesquely offensive to compare segregated lunch counters, attack dogs, firehoses, and Bull Connor to showing a photo ID to vote," she said in a joint statement with Blackwell last week.