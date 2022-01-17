A photo of cars stuck along Highway 401 west of Keele Street on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022.
A major winter storm is creating havoc with cars, trucks and buses getting stuck in the snow all around the Greater Toronto Area.

The snow came down quickly overnight with vehicles no match against the storm.

It's estimated that over 30 cm of snow fell overnight and during the morning commute forcing police to shut down major highways.

But as Marianne Dimain reports, the kindness of strangers is helping people keep moving as their cars get stuck in one of the biggest snow storms to hit southern Ontario in years.