Mosby was among the first law enforcement officials supported by left-wing billionaire George Soros in his quest to remake the criminal justice system in the United States.
Federal prosecutors allege that Mosby lied to falsely obtain a withdrawal from her savings account based on a policy related to the coronavirus pandemic. She is also accused of lying on a mortgage application for the home purchase.
Investigators subpoenaed financial records from Mosby and her husband, City Council President Nick Mosby, in March.
Mosby is running for re-election in June for a third term as Baltimore's state's attorney. She has denied any wrongdoing in previous statements about the investigation.
Prosecutors say she asked for a withdrawal of $40,000 from her city retirement account based on what she said was a financial hardship based on the coronavirus pandemic. Contrary to that claim, prosecutors said that at that time her salary had increased by $10,000 to $248,000.
Mosby's attorney, A. Scott Bolden, blamed racism for the charges.
"We will fight these charges vigorously, and I remain confident that once all the evidence is presented, that she will prevail against these bogus charges — charges that are rooted in personal, political and racial animus five months from her election," read a statement from Bolden.
Mosby faced criticism when she announced in March 2021 that her office would no longer prosecute prostitution, drug possession and other crimes she referred to as "low level" offenses. In response, Republican Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan called for an investigation of Mosby's policies and threatened to cut funding to her office.
If convicted, Mosby could face up to five years in prison for each of the two counts of perjury, and up to 30 years in prison for each charge of making a false statement.
Here's a local news report about the indictment of Mosby:
