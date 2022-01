© Getty Images

"Members of Congress should not be playing the stock market while we make federal policy and have extraordinary access to confidential information."

Democratic senators want to ban fellow lawmakers from trading individual stocks, a controversial practice that many see as inherently corrupt.A bill that would ban sitting members of the US Congress and their family members from stock trading has been introduced in the Senate. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi recently defended market access as essential in a free economy.The measure is meant to reduce the conflicts of interest that investor lawmakers face as public servants. Ossoff said:A wide-ranging investigation by Insider revealed last month thatin some way.according to the report titled 'Conflicted Congress' - a fact that the two reflected in their joint press release.Reportings under themake it possible to evaluate how good members of Congress are at trading, and year-after-year many of them outperform the market.released its latest analysis on Monday.According to Unusual Whales, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the most successful Democratic member of Congress to trade stocks last year, was asked by journalists about the report and defended lawmakers' right to invest in individual stocks.However, momentum is growing to outlaw the practice, whichOssoff and Kelly citedwhen justifying their bill. According to Axios, Ossoff sought Hawley's support for his initiative to make it bipartisan, but talks "fizzled out."the report said.