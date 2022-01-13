© Augie Sparrow



Crews at Wolf Creek Ski Area in Pagosa Springs had to do some serious shoveling to dig out buried treasure!They shared photos of the giant project on social media."Mining for the goods... extraction of the Horseshoe Bowl Snowcat has begun."The snowcat was completely covered under several feet of snow.According to the ski area's website,Resort officials said the effort to uncover the snowcat took about 12 hours but is now complete!