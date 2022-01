© HS2



An extremely rare, carved wooden figure from the early Roman era has been discovered in a waterlogged ditch during work on the HS2 project The discovery was made by experts from Infra Archaeology, working for HS2's contractor Fusion JV.. Given its age and substance, archaeologists said its preservation was "amazing," but the absence of oxygen in the ditch helped prevent decay over many generations.were also discovered in the same ditch.Archaeologist Iain Williamson described the survival of the well-preserved wooden figure as "extremely rare"."The quality of the carving is exquisite and the figure is all the more exciting becausesaid Jim Williams, a senior science adviser for Historic England.Archaeologists believe that wooden carved images were given to the gods as gifts, though they are unsure of the figure's intended use.Further north, 80 archaeologists working on the train projectAlthough the site has been known since the 18th century, experts believe the magnitude and quality of the finds have exceeded their expectations.Archaeological investigation is a legally binding condition of the HS2 project and is funded as part of the overall budget, estimated in 2019 at £45bn for phase one.