At least 19 people are dead, including nine children, following a massive fire in New York City on Sunday, officials said.More than 200 firefighters responded to the scene of the five-alarm fire thatof a high-rise building, located in the Tremont section of the Bronx, officials said.in the fire, according to the New York City Fire Department.Approximately 13 people are in Bronx hospitals with life-threatening injuries, officials said., New York City Fire Department Commissioner Daniel Nigro said during a press conference Sunday afternoon.Firefighters arrived on the scene within three minutes of the initial 911 call and, Nigro added, describing the fire as "unprecedented.", he said.The 19-story building was built in 1972 and has 120 units, according to city records.The fire, the FDNY said Sunday evening.Guillermo Sanchez, a resident who lives on the 16th floor, was making breakfast when he began to smell smoke, he told ABC News."My son went to the door," he said. "We opened the door. Smoke comes in immediately, so we closed the door."The smoke was so intense, Sanchez said he assumed it was from another apartment on the same floor.Sanchez, emotional from the ordeal, said he and his son called 911 but felt they could not safely take the stairs to exit the building, he said, adding that they were calling family members to tell them they may not make it.The firefighter who initially knocked on his door said everything was under control, but another firefighter who came a half an hour later said, "You have to come with us," Sanchez said."This is going to be one of the worst fires we have witnessed here in modern times in the city of New York," New York City Mayor Eric Adams told reporters Sunday.Adams praised the first responders, saying many of the firefighters' oxygen tanks eventually became empty but "they still went through the smoke."Dramatic pictures posted to social media show fire gushing out of multiple windows in the building.Additional details, including the conditions of the other victims, were not immediately available.The residents consisted of a largely Muslim and Gambian population and will be aided by the city with particular consideration to cultural needs, Adams told ABC News.New York Gov. Kathy Hochul appeared at the news conference, saying that she spoke with, telling the victims, "We will not forget you. We will not abandon you."The Bronx Park Phase III Preservation LLC, the name of the joint venture that owns building at 333 E 181st St., said in a statement that it was "devastated" over the tragedy that occurred."We are devastated by the unimaginable loss of life caused by this profound tragedy," the statement read. "We are cooperating fully with the Fire Department and other city agencies as they investigate its cause, and we are doing all we can to assist our residents. Our thoughts are with the families and friends of those who lost their lives or were injured, and we are here to support them as we recover from this horrific fire."