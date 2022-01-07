A tree crushed this car in northern Canberra as a storm struck the city about 5:00pm on Monday.
Thousands of people in Canberra spent the night without power after a severe thunderstorm swept though the city's northwest, toppling trees and damaging homes and cars.

Large hailstones and strong winds hammered homes and trees, and cars were crushed in several locations.