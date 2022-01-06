Hundreds of laws and processes were changed in the months leading up to the election, sometimes legally and sometimes not, creating chaos, confusion, and uncertainty. Tech oligarch Mark Zuckerberg, one of the world's wealthiest and most powerful men, spent $419 million — nearly as much as the federal government itself — to interfere in the government's management of the election in key states.
Powerful tech oligarchs and corrupt propaganda press conspired to keep indisputably important news stories, such as allegations of corruption regarding the Biden family business, hidden from voters in the weeks prior to voting. Information operations were routinely manufactured about President Trump in the closing months of the campaign, including the false claim that Russians paid bounties for dead American soldiers and Trump didn't care, and that Trump had called dead American soldiers losers. Both were disputed by dozens of on-the-record sources.
Effective conservative voices were censored by the social media arms of the Democrat Party. And all this was done after the establishment spent years running an unprecedented "Resistance" that falsely claimed Trump was a traitor who had colluded with Russia to steal the 2016 election.
It's not surprising that polls show most Republicans are deeply concerned about the integrity of such an election. If anything, it's surprising that all of them aren't screaming from the rooftops about it. But it is interesting and telling how little the media and other Democrats are willing to talk about efforts to rig the election.admitting there was a "conspiracy" by a "a well-funded cabal of powerful people" who worked to "change rules and laws, steer media coverage and control the flow of information," to create a "revolution in how people vote," corporate media have largely kept silent about or downplayed how the establishment secured its victory for their man Joe Biden.
Time's article didn't come out until February 4, 2021, but in the months prior to its publication, Republicans grew increasingly concerned that the rigging it described had, in fact, happened.
Their desire for free and fair elections they could trust, elections that "well-funded cabals of powerful people" weren't able to rig, resulted in mass protests following the November election. The fact that the election was exceedingly close didn't help matters.
Media and other left-wing pollsters had put out preposterous suppression polls to help Biden get over the finish line. For example, the Washington Post's final poll claimed Biden would win the swing state of Wisconsin by 17 points, indicating a nationwide blowout of historic proportions. (He won it by seven-tenths of a percent.) The actual outcome took weeks to calculate and came down to just 43,000 votes across three states, even closer than Trump's close victory over Hillary Clinton in 2016.
The media and other Democrats have used the January 6 riot at the Capitol as a way to ignore legitimate concerns about what they did to the election system, and as a way to continue the assault on election security.
As part of their political operation, they have used a propaganda technique of redefining efforts to secure the integrity of elections as attacks on democracy.
The 2020 campaign to destroy election security by flooding the system with tens of millions of mail-in ballots was run by Marc Elias, a braggadocious Democrat attorney and former general counsel for Hillary Clinton who also ran the Russia collusion hoax that seriously damaged the country. In fact, one of his partners in the scheme was recently indicted by prosecutor John Durham for lying about his role in the hoax. Elias and his "well-funded cabal of powerful people" are hoping to make permanent or even expand the weakening of election security.
The money was used to enable the private takeover of government election offices, erasing the bright red line between campaign operations and government administration of elections. The massive grants were used to run Get Out The Vote operations through these government offices, in a manner that benefited Democrats in overwhelmingly disproportionate ways. The funds were used mostly to register Democrats to vote, encourage Democrats to vote, harvest Democrat ballots, cure defective Democrat ballots, count Democrat ballots, etc.
The media and Democrats' J6 hysteria is meant as a distraction to keep Americans from properly dealing with the very real problems with how the 2020 election was overseen.
The future of the country rests on the ability of both winners and losers to trust our elections, to make it easy to vote but difficult to cheat, and to have some reasonable level of confidence that voting is conducted privately and without coercion, harvesting, or undue third-party influence.
The media and other Democrats are cartoonishly overhyping the J6 riot to avoid being held accountable for the many ways in which they destroyed election integrity in the months and years leading up to November 2020. Wise people are not fooled by their distraction attempt.
Mollie Ziegler Hemingway is a senior editor at The Federalist. She is the author of Rigged: How the Media, Big Tech, and the Democrats Seized Our Elections.