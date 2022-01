© Facebook / The Daily Record / screenshot



A Scottish paper asked readers whether the nation should follow Australia's lead in locking up people who may be infected with the virus.Scotland's largest newspaper has floated the idea of creating internment camps to forcibly detain residents who have tested positive for Covid-19 or who are "suspected" of being infected.The newspaper didn't specify how "suspected" internments might be adjudicated, and whether it would mean locking up those who are spotted sniffling excessively, for example, or citizens who refuse to get vaccinated against Covid-19.Scotland has tightened its Covid-19 restrictions amid the rapid spread of the Omicron variant, imposing lower capacity limits on indoor and outdoor gatherings, shutting down nightclubs and discouraging holiday get-togethers. As the Daily Record reported on Wednesday, Scotland has 42 Covid-19 patients hospitalized in intensive care units.Though the policy has come under fire, Australia appears set to continue it. Last October, Queensland Deputy Premier Steven Miles told Australia's ABC News that there will be a "continuing need" for quarantine compounds, partly to accommodate visitors who haven't had access to vaccines. He added that "more secure" facilities will be needed for returning Australians who don't meet the strict criteria to qualify for home isolation.