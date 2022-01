In 2021, the American population saw its slowest population growth since the founding of the nation.In the 20th century, the slowest rate of growth seen in the population was during the 1918-1919 influenza pandemic and World War I."In other words, since the mid-2010's, births and net international migration have been declining at the same time deaths have been increasing. The collective impact of these trends is slower population growth," the bureau wrote.Idaho, Utah, and Montana grew the most between 2020 and 2021, increasing in population by 2.9 percent, 1.7 percent, and 1.7 percent respectively.Other top states that grew in population include Arizona, South Carolina, Delaware, Texas, Florida, Nevada, and South Dakota.Other concerning data released by the bureau shows that"The Census Bureau's count showed that 17.8 percent of the United States' 130 million households featured married parents with children under the age of 18," the Daily Mail wrote. That number is down from 18.6 percent in 2020, but down a staggering amount form 40 percent in 1970.