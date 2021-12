the average person with COVID-19 probably isn't contagious at least five days after their first positive test

The CDC shortened its COVID-19 isolation recommendation to 5 days for asymptomatic people after some disease experts said 10 days was too long The CDC's 10-day isolation period was excessive, experts say. The agency also reduced quarantine guidance for people exposed to COVID-19.But the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention altered that recommendation on Monday amid a steep rise in Omicron cases across the US.People with COVID-19 who don't have symptoms should isolate for just five days, then wear a mask around others for another five days, the CDC said.People who've been exposed to COVID-19 should get tested five days after their exposure, the agency said. Those who've received a booster dose should wear a mask for 10 days after an exposure and quarantinePeople who are unvaccinated or haven't been boosted yet should quarantine for five days after an exposure, then wear a mask for another five days."occurs early in the course of illness," generally between 1-2 days before symptoms arrive and 2-3 days after a person becomes symptomatic.Five days of isolation, followed by two negative antigen tests (also known as rapid tests) "should be enough to end isolation," Dr. Ashish Jha, dean at the Brown School of Public Health, wrote Sunday on Twitter Jha cited evidence that(though some people may be contagious for longer or shorter periods of time).Rapid tests are a good proxy for contagiousness, he added, since they're designed to yield positive results when a person's viral load is the highest.When COVID-19 tests are positive.Shayanne Gal/InsiderAndy Pekosz, a virologist at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, told Insider. "One antigen test is good. A second one adds to that level of security and allows you to feel very confident that someone can go back to the workplace without spreading the virus."Dr. Michael Mina, an epidemiologist at the Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health, also suggested Sunday on Twitter that end isolation after seven days , following two negative rapid tests taken 24 hours apart.For those without access to rapid tests, a week of isolation may still be sufficient, some experts told Insider before the CDC released its new recommendation.Healthcare workers with COVID-19 can return to work after seven days if they're asymptomatic and test negative, the agency said.The New York State Department of Health also said last week that fully vaccinated essential workers, including healthcare professionals, can end their isolation after five daysare improving and. In that case, essential workers don't have to test negative to end their isolation, the department said.Pekosz said waning symptoms are usually a sign that a person is becoming less contagious — but symptoms aren't the sole indicator of whether a person with COVID-19 can infect others."We should actually rely more on the antigen test results rather than on the symptoms," Juliet Morrison, a virologist at the University of California, Riverside, told Insider. "Having symptoms means that you are likely infectious, but we know that there are lots of asymptomatic infections as well as pre-symptomatic infections and that we can still get transmission in that scenario."Isolation guidelines should also consider a person's vaccination status, she added.Morrison said there's a case to be made for shortening the isolation period to five days with two negative antigen tests for vaccinated people."From a scientific standpoint, it absolutely makes sense that somebody who is vaccinated would be clearing the virus more quickly than somebody who is unvaccinated," she said, adding:Rapid tests are more reliable than a PCR when it comes to determining if you're contagious."If you're trying to test yourself out of isolation,Morrison said.But"I always get nervous when we're using testing to declare somebody as 'safe,'" said Susan Butler-Wu, an associate professor of clinical pathology at the University of Southern California.Butler-Wu said she wouldn't feel comfortable isolating for fewer than 10 days with COVID-19., she said."Omicron is new. We know it's more transmissible, but we don't know as much about it," Morrison added. "So the 10-day isolation period might be too short, but it might also just be perfect."