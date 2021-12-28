It was a steadfast rule for most of the pandemic: People with COVID-19 must isolate for 10 days after their symptoms start — or, if they're asymptomatic, for 10 days after their first positive COVID-19 test.
Comment: This just proves how these recommendations never were based on any real science, because once politicians realise that certain critical industries will collapse, and, more importantly, that they will be liable for the fall out, 'the science' suddenly changes.
But the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention altered that recommendation on Monday amid a steep rise in Omicron cases across the US.
Comment: Unless these tests are checking for the particular variant, we don't know whether what people have caught is Omicron or not. Considering how unreliable the tests are, we can't even be sure these 'cases' numbers are accurate.
People with COVID-19 who don't have symptoms should isolate for just five days, then wear a mask around others for another five days, the CDC said.
People who've been exposed to COVID-19 should get tested five days after their exposure, the agency said. Those who've received a booster dose should wear a mask for 10 days after an exposure and quarantine if they develop symptoms.
Comment: The last 20 months have proven that asymptomatic people do not spread coronavirus. The situation may be a little different with the more transmissible Omicron variant, but because it is even milder, akin to a cold, there is even less cause for concern for the vast majority of people: Risk of asymptomatic spread minimal, variants over-hyped, masks pointless - an interview with Professor Jay Bhattacharya
People who are unvaccinated or haven't been boosted yet should quarantine for five days after an exposure, then wear a mask for another five days.
The CDC said its decision was motivated by the understanding that most coronavirus transmission "occurs early in the course of illness," generally between 1-2 days before symptoms arrive and 2-3 days after a person becomes symptomatic.
Comment: Rather inexact terminology being used there, which is to be expected because these decisions are politically motivated and not based on any real science; this is reflected in the following statement.
Before Monday's announcement, some disease experts had questioned whether the old CDC isolation guidelines were too harsh — even for people who develop symptoms.
Five days of isolation, followed by two negative antigen tests (also known as rapid tests) "should be enough to end isolation," Dr. Ashish Jha, dean at the Brown School of Public Health, wrote Sunday on Twitter.
Jha cited evidence that the average person with COVID-19 probably isn't contagious at least five days after their first positive test (though some people may be contagious for longer or shorter periods of time).
Rapid tests are a good proxy for contagiousness, he added, since they're designed to yield positive results when a person's viral load is the highest.
"Having two antigen tests come up negative is a very, very safe way to ensure that you're pretty much outside of your window of infectiousness," Andy Pekosz, a virologist at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, told Insider. "One antigen test is good. A second one adds to that level of security and allows you to feel very confident that someone can go back to the workplace without spreading the virus."
Comment: And yet governments aren't focused on 'two positive antigen tests', nor are they concentrating on a five day infectiousness window, they're instead hellbent on experimental jabs, vaccine mandates and vaccine passports.
Dr. Michael Mina, an epidemiologist at the Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health, also suggested Sunday on Twitter that people should be able to test out of isolation after two days of negative tests. The UK already allows people to end isolation after seven days, following two negative rapid tests taken 24 hours apart.
Comment: However the UK is also in the process of creating an apartheid society based on vaccination status, so much so they're threatening to fire 123,000 unvaccinated healthcare staff come April 2022.
For those without access to rapid tests, a week of isolation may still be sufficient, some experts told Insider before the CDC released its new recommendation.
"Seven to 10 days is probably a fair estimate if you're not going to be able to confirm your testing status in a reasonable amount of time," Pekosz said, adding: "A 10-day isolation probably errs on the side of being overly cautious."
The CDC already adjusted its isolation guidelines for healthcare workers last week. Healthcare workers with COVID-19 can return to work after seven days if they're asymptomatic and test negative, the agency said.
The New York State Department of Health also said last week that fully vaccinated essential workers, including healthcare professionals, can end their isolation after five days if they're asymptomatic or their mild symptoms are improving and they don't have a runny nose. In that case, essential workers don't have to test negative to end their isolation, the department said.
Comment: That's some 'deadly pandemic' right there.
Pekosz said waning symptoms are usually a sign that a person is becoming less contagious — but symptoms aren't the sole indicator of whether a person with COVID-19 can infect others.
"We should actually rely more on the antigen test results rather than on the symptoms," Juliet Morrison, a virologist at the University of California, Riverside, told Insider. "Having symptoms means that you are likely infectious, but we know that there are lots of asymptomatic infections as well as pre-symptomatic infections and that we can still get transmission in that scenario."
Isolation guidelines should also consider a person's vaccination status, she added.
Comment: Indeed, because it has become clear that the recently jabbed, with their higher viral load, are actually the super-spreaders: Study: Fully vaccinated healthcare workers carry 251 times viral load, pose threat to unvaccinated patients, co-workers
Morrison said there's a case to be made for shortening the isolation period to five days with two negative antigen tests for vaccinated people.
"From a scientific standpoint, it absolutely makes sense that somebody who is vaccinated would be clearing the virus more quickly than somebody who is unvaccinated," she said, adding: "People do have to support their families, so if five days is enough, we shouldn't be insisting on 10 or seven."
Comment: So why have they been insisting on this isolation period if the data showed otherwise? And why, now, 20 months into this contrived crisis, are they suddenly concerned for people's abilities to support their families?
Rapid tests are more reliable than a PCR when it comes to determining if you're contagious.
"If you're trying to test yourself out of isolation, you don't want a PCR test, because they will give you a positive far out beyond when you are actually contagious," Morrison said.
But experts caution that even rapid tests aren't foolproof.
"I always get nervous when we're using testing to declare somebody as 'safe,'" said Susan Butler-Wu, an associate professor of clinical pathology at the University of Southern California.
"Not all antigen tests behave identically," she added. "Each brand works slightly differently in terms of how it's designed and has a slightly different what we would call 'limit of detection,' meaning how much virus has to be there for me to be able to detect it."
Butler-Wu said she wouldn't feel comfortable isolating for fewer than 10 days with COVID-19. Scientists are still studying how well rapid tests detect Omicron and how long people with the variant are capable of infecting others, she said.
Comment: Scientists don't know how well these tests detect Omicron, and yet at the beginning of the article they declare that there's been a 'steep rise in Omicron cases across the US'.
"Omicron is new. We know it's more transmissible, but we don't know as much about it," Morrison added. "So the 10-day isolation period might be too short, but it might also just be perfect."
Comment: Actually, South Africa has provided ample and reliable data about Omicron, we know that it's even milder than the other variants, and because of this the country has dropped the majority of its restrictions: Sigh of relief in South Africa as Omicron variant appears to be 'super mild' mutation with Covid death rate not jumping
The Wall Street Journal reports that part of the reason for this quarantine requirement shift is because certain industries have been suffering critically low staffing numbers. As just one example, just on Christmas Eve in the US, more than 800 flights were cancelled due to staff absence, with airlines claiming that lengthy quaratine periods being partly to blame. Note that if hospitals were to suffer a similar reduction of staff, the consequences would be deadly.
