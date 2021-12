© Wessex Archaeology



New research revealing a major migration to the island of Great Britain offers fresh insights into the languages spoken at the time, the ancestry of present-day England and Wales, and even ancient habits of dairy consumption.The findings are described in Nature by a team of more than 200 international researchers led byand Nick Patterson. Michael Isakov, a Harvard undergraduate who discovered the existence of the 3,000-year-old migration, is one of the co-first authors.The analysis is one of two Reich-led studies of DNA data from ancient Britain that Nature published on Tuesday. Both highlight technological advances in large-scale genomics and open new windows into the lives of ancient people."This shows the power of large-scale genetic data in concert with archaeological and other data to get rich information about our past from a time before writing," said Reich, a professor in the Department of Human Evolutionary Biology and a professor of genetics at Harvard Medical School. "The studies are not only important for, but also because of what they show about the promise of similar studies elsewhere in the world."The researchersin the largest genome-wide study involving ancient humans. Their findings revealThe studyPrevious research has shown that large-scale movement often accompanied language changes in pre-state societies. The Reich team argues that this untold migration event makes more sense for the spread of early Celtic languages into Britain."By using genetic data to document times when there were large-scale movements of people into a region, we can identify plausible times for a language shift," Reich said.If you're a serious scholar, the genetic data should make you adjust your beliefs: downweighting the scenario of early Celtic language coming in the Iron Age [and early Bronze Age] and upweighting the Late Bronze Age."As part of the genetic analysis, the researchers found thatMore study is needed to define that role, the researchers said.The newly discovered ancestry changeThe team was aware of a migration into England at some point during this gap because of an observation they made in research published in 2016. That study showed that. The team set out to collect DNA from later periods to detect the shift.— was first noticed in the summer of 2019 by Isakov, an applied mathematics concentrator. He had started working as a researcher in Reich's lab the summer after his first year and was able to increase the statistical power of the group's ancestry tests. When he noticed some outliers in the data from people living 3,000 years ago, he led a closer analysis and discovered the migration."It's an extraordinary outcome and I'm very happy that I was able to get through it," said Isakov, who will graduate in May.The second paper looks at— whose kin relationships could be precisely determined by analyzing their DNA. The team created a family tree that covered five generations and fThe lab's research illustrates the interdisciplinary collaborations that are required to tell the richest stories of the ancient past, Isakov said."It's sort of incredible that we have geneticists, we have statisticians, we have archaeologists, linguists, and even chemical analysis coming together. I think that the fact that we're able to like merge all these fields and have an actual insight that's culturally important is a great example of interdisciplinary science."