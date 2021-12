Far-right radio host Alex Jones is suing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and the select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol in an effort to stop the panel from requiring his testimony and obtaining his phone records as part of its probe.The lawsuit , which was filed on Monday in Washington, D.C. district court, also reveals that Jones has informed the committee of his intent to plead the Fifth Amendment if compelled to appear before the panel for a deposition, currently set for Jan. 10.The committee wrote that Jones previously said the White House asked him to lead a march from the rally at the Ellipse to the Capitol, where then-President Trump would meet up with the group."Mr. Jones has repeatedly promoted unsupported allegations of election fraud, including encouraging individuals to attend the Ellipse rally on January 6th and implying he had knowledge about the plans of the former President with respect to the rally," the committee added.Jones wrote in the lawsuit that he has "substantial reason to fear that the Select Committee may cite him for contempt of Congress if he refuses to answer its questions on grounds of constitutional privilege."He also said he rejected the committee's offer to speak to investigators informally about certain limited topics because the panel "has not treated others that it has offered the same deal to fairly and with respect" and because members on the panel "have made it abundantly clear that they are only interested in prosecuting political adversaries."The Hill reached out to Pelosi and the select committee for comment.