Alex Jones threatens to EAT globalists and neighbors to keep children from starving amid Covid-19 pandemic
Fri, 01 May 2020 21:48 UTC
"I'll admit it. I will eat my neighbors. I'm not letting my kids die. I'm just going to be honest," Jones said during a live broadcast of his show this week.
Jones continued to rant about having a "few years" worth of food stored up, but he doubled down on the promise to "eat" his neighbors should it come to that.
"I'm literally looking at my neighbors now, going, 'Am I ready to hang them up and gut them and skin them and chop them up?' And you know what, I'm ready. My daughters aren't starving to death. I'll eat my neighbors," Jones said.
Jones continued by saying "globalists" will be the first up on the menu.
The video is from an April 28 broadcast, but was posted to Twitter on Friday by Jones' ex-wife, Kelly — with whom he has been in a custody battle with for years — who called the InfoWars host "homicidal" and "terrifying."
Other reactions were a bit more lighthearted, but came with just as much shock. Daily Wire Editor-in-Chief Ben Shapiro joked that Jones had broken the "Tenth Commandment," which is "not to covet thy neighbor's a**."
In footage not included in the one-minute segment making its way around social media, Jones — who has been banned from platforms such as YouTube and Twitter — clarifies "for the courts" that he is "joking around" about cannibalism and would only resort to it to feed his children.
Comment: Joking or not, the man is completely unhinged.
Reader Comments
The video is from an April 28 broadcast, but was posted to Twitter on Friday by Jones' ex-wife, Kelly — with whom he has been in a custody battle with for years — who called the InfoWars host "homicidal" and "terrifying."Maybe he's fallen back to the side of light. As I recall, he became popular at the same time that:
A) He started preventing ANYONE from criticizing IsraHell, (which led to the split with WRH) nbut was also when he started showing up on MSM and making $$$ (duh. Surprise) AND
B) He married Her. I don't know her back story, but NOTHING would surprise me.
The fact that's there, well, cut to chase: He might come to the light side.
R.C.
I understand the logic of presenting alternate viewpoints... when the facts are reasonably split between analytical possibilties. However, in the past month, where the data has come in overwhelmingly that this was a controlling PsyOp, I've NOT seen him step back and ask "Where's the proof that this ever made sense?"
Classic Jones. I had thought that kind of faded with the growing presence of moderate conservatives on YouTube. But then, I haven't really followed him in over a decade... or more?