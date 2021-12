© Matthew Lloyd/Bloomberg News



citing a federal district court ruling this month that blocked a key Biden administration immunization mandate for federal contractors and subcontractors.The aerospace giant's announcement Friday followed other major companies such as Amtrak On Dec. 7, a federal judge in Georgia sided with seven states — Alabama, Georgia, Idaho, Kansas, South Carolina, Utah and West Virginia — and several companies in issuing a nationwide stay of President Biden's vaccine mandate for companies with government contracts. After this setback, the White House said the Justice Department would continue pushing for the mandate, which was originally to take effect early next month.In an interview with the Seattle Times on Friday after the announcement,He pointed to the important role vaccines play in allowing the global air travel industry to recover from the pandemic.About 92 percent of Boeing's U.S.-based employees are fully vaccinated or have received exemptions on medical or religious grounds, according to the Associated Press , which cited a company statement.This week,Many of the Biden administration's key policies aimed at boosting vaccination rates and clamping down on coronavirus transmission are tied up in the courts, putting companies and workers in the middle of the legal sparring.In the latest development on the challenges to federal vaccine mandates, a U.S. appeals court in Ohio on Friday reinstated a federal mandate for businesses employing more than 100 workers — a rule that is separate from the mandates that apply to federal contractors or health-care facilities funded by Medicaid or Medicate.But that reversal is likely to be taken to the U.S. Supreme Court after Utah Attorney General Sean D. Reyes (R) moved to seek "immediate, emergency" relief from the high court, along with "several dozen states," a statement from his office read.