According to reporting from the Capital Research Center, CTCL used tens of millions of funds funneled from Zuckerberg's community foundations, other leftist"dark money empires," and even federal dollars designated for personal protective equipment, to monetarily urge secretaries of state to adopt sloppy election practices such as mass mail-in balloting and unmonitored dropboxes in the name of protecting voters against COVID-19.
CTCL claims that the complete modification of safe election practices in cities across the United States resulted in "the most secure election in U.S. history," but reporting from multiple sources including The Federalist's Mollie Hemingway, who wrote "Rigged: How the Media, Big Tech, and the Democrats Seized Our Elections," suggests the opposite.
These drastic, last-minute election changes pushed by CTCL didn't make elections safer. Instead, their privatized influence had a pre-planned, massive effect on certain swing states and counties around the country. As noted in the report, despite insistence from some that the "nonpartisan" CTCL gave more grants to areas dominated by former President Donald Trump, counties that Biden won in states such as Pennsylvania and Arizona raked in far more CTCL money.
The CRC report states:
"CTCL is a product of the professional Left founded by three veteran Democratic campaign operatives. In late 2020, these operatives devised a strategy to unseat President Trump by boosting turnout for Democrats in Pennsylvania, Arizona, and other battleground states."The same process occurred in Wisconsin, where a local elections clerk said CTCL used its influence to push "five major Democratic base cities" into "election reforms" that sacrificed election integrity.
Sandy Juno, Wisconsin election clerk told journalist John Solomon:
"As we got closer to the November election, we found out that this outside group had come in and was basically trying to redo our forms and documents that we use statewide. And these people were from out of state and had no business doing that."
Comment: See also: