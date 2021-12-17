Non-existent enforcement in Kazan

"Briefly: I traveled on 4 different bus routes, 1 trolleybus, and also in the metro. What did I see in fact?



- on 4 bus routes the QR code was never asked;



- in the trolleybus they asked if I had a code, I said yes (which is true), but they did not ask me to show it;



"In the metro, QR codes are checked at the entrance to the station, but you can show any code (of a relative or friend), there is no data reconciliation," Zotov, wrote in his Telegram channel.

70% of passengers were not complying with mask rules

.

"I come to the conclusion that this whole imitation is not needed... It is better for the authorities of Tatarstan to honestly admit this and cancel QR codes in transport," Zotov wrote.

The most dangerous job in Russia?

According to one of the managers of the shopping center, two inspectors were beaten up in the first ten days of the introduction of the vaccination inspection system in the Altai Territory.

St. Petersburg business revolt

"The introduction of QR codes, the assignment of numbers, as in a concentration camp, is fascism. I have more than 200 establishments (among them bars, hookah bars, bakeries, beauty salons), in all my establishments they will not ask for a QR code. From time to time they come to us with checks, but we simply do not pay attention to it. Let them come."

United Russia continues to push for nationwide QR codes

The United Russia party supported the bill on QR codes in public places, subject to its deep revision. This was announced on Monday, December 13, by the head of the faction in the State Duma, Vladimir Vasiliev.

"As for the introduction of QR codes in transport, this bill has not been removed from the agenda, but sent for revision. It is being studied and worked out in detail. As a doctor and as an MP, I believe it is very important to maintain restrictive anti-epidemic measures in order to curb the growth of morbidity. Tatyana Alekseevna Golikova came to the State Duma, she answered questions in great detail, with all the clarifications. In public places, QR codes will be valid. The only exception will be grocery stores and pharmacies. And all other publicly accessible places will be admitted only by QR codes. These are restaurants, theaters, museums, shopping centers — all of this will be done using QR codes," said [United Russia member] Tamara Frolova, member of the State Duma Health Protection Commission.