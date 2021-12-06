© AFP



© AFP



© AFP



Five people were killed and at least 15 arrested after Myanmar security forces rammed a car into an anti-coup protest on Sunday morning in Yangon, local news portal Myanmar Now reported.Witnesses at the scene said dozens had been injured. Photos and videos on social media show a vehicle that crashed through the protesters and bodies lying in the road.The scattered protests are often small groupsand the return of military rule.The opposition's shadow government said it was heartbroken to see peaceful protesters crashed into and shot to death.In the incident, a "flash mob" protest in Yangon, Myanmar's largest city, was, witnesses said."I got hit and fell down in front of a truck. A soldier beat me with his rifle but I defended and pushed him back. Then he immediately shot at me as I ran away in a zigzag pattern. Fortunately, I escaped," a protester said, who asked not to be identified for security reasons.A car occupied by soldiers hit the crowd from the back, two witnesses said, andThe military has said that protesters who have been killed instigated the violence.Wars with ethnic minority insurgents in remote frontier regions in the north and east have intensified significantly since the coup, displacing tens of thousands of civilians, according to United Nations estimates.Suu Kyi, 76, faces a dozen cases against her including incitement and violations of Covid-19 protocols. She has rejected all the charges to date.