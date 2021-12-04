replaced the word 'women' with 'bo

The Royal College of Midwives has apologised after excluding the words 'women' and 'mother' in favour of 'postnatal people' in its latest guidance for handling sleeping babies.from the RCM's website, gave instructions for health professionals on how babies should be put to sleep.over the 16 bullet points on one page, but a paragraph referring to postnatal mothers stood out.should have easy access to the call bell system, be shown how to use it and ensure it's working - they should be provided with a bed-side cot for the baby to use while in hospital.'The choice of wordingBest-selling author and avowed feminist Milli Hill posted: 'New safe sleep guidance from RCM makes no mention of women or mothers. Instead they are "postnatal people".'For the record, sex matters in baby sleep info. Research shows breastfeeding mums behave differently to formula feeding mums or other parents when co-sleeping...'Other Twitter users were equally indignant about the omission of women and mothers from the document. Cathy Devine tweeted: 'Please do not replace women with so-called "postnatal people". It is highly offensive to many of us women who have given birth. And others.'Franziska Haber added:insults our intelligence and dignity. We will never accept it.'And an anonymous midwife, using the pseudonym Percy Pufflet, posted: 'Do you describe in the document what a postnatal person is?'I am a midwife and find this language confusing. [It is] very vague for non English speakers also.'The RCM stated: 'We would like to apologise that women are not mentioned in our recent safer sleeping guidance. This was a huge oversight on our part, especially as we are committed as an organisation to ensure that women are never erased from the narrative around pregnancy and birth.'We have taken it down from our website while we revise and correct this omission.'It encouraged people to, 'add your pronouns to your email signature, which provides clarity and.'And'.The document, entitled 'Glossary A-Z', covered themes running from A for 'allyship', X for 'xenophobia'.described the term as 'a state in which even a minimum of racial stress becomes intolerable, triggering a range of defensive moves by white people'.Tory MP Neil O'Brien tweeted: 'A number of the concepts in this alphabet of woke are highly divisive - they shouldn't be being officially pushed like this.'The Royal College of Midwives has been contacted for comment.