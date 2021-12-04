© REUTERS / LEONHARD FOEGER

On 9 October, chancellor Sebastian Kurz announced that he would step down amid an investigation by the anti-corruption prosecutor's office against him.Former Austrian chancellor Sebastian Kurz announced he was quitting politics."It's a new chapter in my life that opens today," he told reporters in Vienna,He would hand over the office of party chairman of the Austrian People's Party (ÖVP) as well as the parliamentary group leader, Kurz said. The decision was not easy for him, he added. But he doesn't feel sad. Developments over the past few months have also contributed to the decision.At the same time, Kurz noted that he did not claim that he had never done anything wrong. The ex-chancellor admitted that he used to make the wrong decisions.he said.Kurz himself welcomed the parliament's intention to remove parliamentary immunity from him in order to complete an investigation by the anti-corruption prosecutor's office against him on suspicion of complicity in bribery.In turn, the politician said that he did not consider himself guilty and would prove his innocence, stressing that his innocence had already been confirmed by an independent legal examination.