Comment: Why did he leave, really?
Former Austrian chancellor Sebastian Kurz announced he was quitting politics.
"It's a new chapter in my life that opens today," he told reporters in Vienna, saying he wanted to devote time to his family.
Comment: Notably, Australia's health minister, who has presided over some of the most draconian lockdown restrictions on the planet, also resigned recently claiming that he wanted to finally 'be a proper dad'.
He would hand over the office of party chairman of the Austrian People's Party (ÖVP) as well as the parliamentary group leader, Kurz said. The decision was not easy for him, he added. But he doesn't feel sad. Developments over the past few months have also contributed to the decision.
"I look forward to the day when I can prove in court that the charges against me are untrue," Austria's ex-chancellor stressed.
At the same time, Kurz noted that he did not claim that he had never done anything wrong. The ex-chancellor admitted that he used to make the wrong decisions.
"I am neither a saint, nor a criminal, but a man with strengths and weaknesses," he said.
Kurz resigned as Austrian chancellor on 9 October amid an investigation by the anti-corruption prosecutor's office against him, but remained the head of the party and the leader of its parliamentary faction. The anti-corruption prosecutor's office later in October sent a request to the Austrian National Council with the aim of lifting Kurz's parliamentary immunity.
Kurz himself welcomed the parliament's intention to remove parliamentary immunity from him in order to complete an investigation by the anti-corruption prosecutor's office against him on suspicion of complicity in bribery.
In turn, the politician said that he did not consider himself guilty and would prove his innocence, stressing that his innocence had already been confirmed by an independent legal examination.
Comment: The establishment clearly does not want Kurz in politics, because this latest incident calls to mind the scandal in 2019 that essentially collapsed his government, and that had all the hallmarks of a deep state job: NATO 'Deep State' and Israeli interests both served by the collapse of the Austrian government