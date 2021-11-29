Society's Child
Canadian school cancels ISIS survivor Nadia Murad over Islamophobia fears
New York Post
Sat, 27 Nov 2021 14:17 UTC
Nadia Murad, 28, was set to sit down with students from some of the 600 schools that are part of the Toronto District School Board to talk about her upcoming book, The Last Girl: My Story Of Captivity, to be published in February 2022.
But school board superintendent Helen Fisher pulled the plug on Murad's visit, saying she would not let students attend because the book would be offensive to Muslims and "foster Islamophobia," the Telegraph reported.
Murad advocates for survivors of genocide and sexual violence and is also a Nobel Peace Prize Laureate and UN Goodwill Ambassador.
Murad details how she was raped and tortured before finding her way to a refugee camp in Durhok, in northern Iraq, and then to Germany, where she lives today.
District parent Tanya Lee was outraged, according to the Telegraph.
"This is what the Islamic State means. It is a terrorist organization. It has nothing to do with ordinary Muslims. The Toronto school board should be aware of the difference," she said.
Reader Comments
Canadian school cancels ISIS survivor Nadia Murad over Islamophobia fears
Canadian school cancels ISIS survivor Nadia Murad over Islamophobia fears
- Hard-working plumber looks forward to paying for his neighbor's gender studies degree
- QAnon Shaman wishing he had just burned down a car dealership in Kenosha instead
- Kyle Rittenhouse asked to step outside and defend the courthouse while verdict is being read
- U.S. military switches to swords and bows to meet carbon neutral goals
- AOC: There's too much division in our country, addition and subtraction are hard enough!
- Liberals accuse Rittenhouse of trying to avoid punishment through legal loophole known as 'trial'
- Terry McAuliffe baffled that telling parents the State owns their children wasn't a winning strategy
- Pope says Covid vaccine will now be required to enter heaven
- Clocks to go back two years this weekend
- Liberal parent tries to figure out how to cheer for son Brandon
- Facebook is planning to change its name
- Strange: Google search for 'problems with Biden administration' returns zero results
- Biden promises to stop being a bad president if everyone gets vaccinated
- IRS agents bust 7yo for getting more than $600 worth of birthday presents
- Make them practice what they preach!
- Southwest Airlines offers free flights to all passengers who are vaccinated and can fly a plane
- Infrastructure bill includes Capitol building expansion to hold Pfizer lobbyists
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Brain Thoughts: Norm MacDonald, Death, Humor, and Bond Villain Klaus Schwab
- Major disaster for humanity - Facebook comes back online
- FBI comes clean: Admits it's 'really hard' to solve crimes they didn't make up themselves
Quote of the Day
People convince themselves of their own lies, becoming victims of their own inventions as they begin to direct their lives by standards of behavior, ideas, feelings, or instincts which do not correspond to their inner reality. What is truly serious in this matter is that the individual loses all points of reference regarding what comprises truth, and what comprises lies. He becomes used to considering as true only that which is convenient for his personal interests; everything that is in opposition to his self-esteem or in conflict with already established prejudices, he considers false.
Recent Comments
After reading through the article ( :)), I stumbled upon that : The Czech president has been self-isolating after testing positive for Covid-19 on...
If he would not have tested, or wold have kept quiet, noboy would have noticed. Trust me ...
Good article and gee it seems vaguely important. I've been telling people this for quite some time and I know it's hard for folks who never...
The sheer and utter absurdity of it all....
Each displaces 8,600 tons and carries 140 crew, 50 cruise missiles and a range of torpedoes. A country sure tells the truth about it's military...