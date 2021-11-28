© unknown



"The PCR is a Process. It does not tell you that you are sick".

-Dr. Kary Mullis, Nobel Laureate and Inventor of the RT-PCR, passed away in August 2019

"...All or a substantial part of these positives could be due to what's called false positives tests."

-Dr. Michael Yeadon, Former Vice President and Chief Science Officer for Pfizer

This misuse of the RT-PCR technique is applied as a relentless and intentional strategy by some governments to justify excessive measures such as the violation of a large number of constitutional rights, ... under the pretext of a pandemic based on a number of positive RT-PCR tests, and not on a real number of patients.

-Dr. Pascal Sacré, Belgian physician specialized in critical care and renowned public health analyst

Introduction

© Unknown

TOTAL for EU/UK/USA



45,250 Covid-19 injection related deaths, 7,418,980 injuries



Reported 19 October 2021



EudraVigilance Database, MHRA Yellow Card Scheme. VAERS database. EudraVigilance Database, MHRA Yellow Card Scheme. VAERS database.

The Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction Test (RT-PCR)

Positive RT-PCR is not synonymous with COVID-19 disease! PCR specialists make it clear that a test must always be compared with the clinical record of the patient being tested, with the patient's state of health to confirm its value [reliability].

-Dr. Pascal Sacré

"Detection of viral RNA may not indicate the presence of infectious virus or that 2019-nCoV is the causative agent for clinical symptoms. The performance of this test has not been established for monitoring treatment of 2019-nCoV infection. This test cannot rule out diseases caused by other bacterial or viral pathogens."

1. False Positives

"Today, as authorities test more people, there are bound to be more positive RT-PCR tests. This does not mean that COVID-19 is coming back, or that the epidemic is moving in waves. There are more people being tested, that's all."

2. The PCR-Test Does Not Detect the Identity of the Virus

"The PCR detects a very small segment of the nucleic acid which is part of a virus itself."

"So if we do a PCR corona test on an immune person, it is not a virus that is detected, but a small shattered part of the viral genome. The test comes back positive for as long as there are tiny shattered parts of the virus left. Even if the infectious viri are long dead, a corona test can come back positive, because the PCR method multiplies even a tiny fraction of the viral genetic material enough [to be detected]."

"These tests detect viral particles, genetic sequences, not the whole virus."

3. The WHO's "Customized" RT-PCR Covid-19 "Test"

[While]... several viral genome sequences had been released,... virus isolates or samples [of 2019-nCoV] from infected patients were not available ..."

"The genome sequences suggest presence of a virus closely related to the members of a viral species termed severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS)-related CoV, a species defined by the agent of the 2002/03 outbreak of SARS in humans [3,4].



We report on the the establishment and validation of a diagnostic workflow for 2019-nCoV screening and specific confirmation [using the RT-PCR test], designed in absence of available virus isolates or original patient specimens. Design and validation were enabled by the close genetic relatedness to the 2003 SARS-CoV, and aided by the use of synthetic nucleic acid technology."

-Eurosurveillance, January 23, 2020

"Confirmed Covid-19 Cases" (aka infection resulting from the novel 2019 coronavirus) would be validated by "the close genetic relatedness to the 2003-SARS-CoV."

a coronavirus detect

ed 19 years ago

is being used to "validate" the identity of a so-called "novel coronavirus" first detected in China's Hubei Provinc

e in late December 2019.

4. Has the Identity of the 2019-nCoV Been Confirmed? Does the Virus Exist?

We prospectively collected and analysed data on patients with laboratory-confirmed 2019-nCoV infection by real-time RT-PCR and next-generation sequencing.



Data were obtained with standardised data collection forms shared by WHO and the International Severe Acute Respiratory and Emerging Infection Consortium from electronic medical records.

Freedom of Information Pertaining to the Isolate of SARS-CoV-2

The responses to these requests confirm that there is no record of isolation / purification of SARS-CoV-2 "having been performed by anyone, anywhere, ever."

"The 90 Health /Science institutions that have responded thus far have provided and/or cited, in total, zero such records:



Our requests [under "freedom of information"] have not been limited to records of isolation performed by the respective institution, or limited to records authored by the respective institution, rather they were open to any records describing "COVID-19 virus" (aka "SARS-COV-2") isolation/purification performed by anyone, ever, anywhere on the planet."

5. The Threshold Amplification Cycles. The WHO Admits that the The Results of the RT-PCR "Test" are Totally Invalid

The number of amplification cycles [should be] less than 35; preferably 25-30 cycles. In case of virus detection, >35 cycles only detects signals which do not correlate with infectious virus as determined by isolation in cell culture...

- Critique of Drosten Study

The WHO's Mea Culpa

"WHO guidance Diagnostic testing for SARS-CoV-2 states that careful interpretation of weak positive results is needed (1). The cycle threshold (Ct) needed to detect virus is inversely proportional to the patient's viral load. Where test results do not correspond with the clinical presentation, a new specimen should be taken and retested using the same or different NAT technology.



WHO reminds IVD users that disease prevalence alters the predictive value of test results; as disease prevalence decreases, the risk of false positive increases (2). This means that the probability that a person who has a positive result (SARS-CoV-2 detected) is truly infected with SARS-CoV-2 decreases as prevalence decreases, irrespective of the claimed specificity."

"Invalid Positives" is the Underlying Concept

It follows that there is no scientific basis for confirming the existence of a pandemic.

"if someone is tested by PCR as positive when a threshold of 35 cycles or higher is used (as is the case in most laboratories in Europe & the US), the probability that said person is actually infected is less than 3%, the probability that said result is a false positive is 97%"

-Pieter Borger, Bobby Rajesh Malhotra, Michael Yeadon, Clare Craig, Kevin McKernan, et al, Critique of Drosten Study

"the probability that said result is a false positive is 97%

"

Was the 2009 H1N1 Pandemic a "Dress Rehearsal"?

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), a human rights watchdog, is publicly investigating the WHO's motives in declaring a pandemic. Indeed, the chairman of its influential health committee, epidemiologist Wolfgang Wodarg, has declared that the "false pandemic" is "one of the greatest medicine scandals of the century."

-Michael Fomento, Forbes, February 10, 2010

Concluding Remarks

There is no such thing as a "Confirmed Covid-19 Case".

There is no pandemic.

How did Big Pharma manage to develop a vaccine (sponsored by the WHO, GAVI, the Gates Foundation, et al) with a mandate "to protect people" against a virus which has not been isolated/ purified from an "unadulterated sample taken from a diseased patient"?



Vaccine in relation to What? The virus has not been identified.



Moreover, 2019 SARS-CoV-2 has been categorized as similar to the 2003 SARS-CoV which means that the 2019 SARS-CoV-2 is not a novel virus.



The legitimacy of the Covid vaccine project hinges upon the validity of hundreds of thousands of RT-PCR fake positive cases Worldwide combined with fake Covid related mortality data.

-See Michel Chossudovsky, Does the Virus Exist

What lies ahead?

The variant is a scam. How do they identify the "variants".

The PCR test neither detects the virus nor the variants of the virus.

"Restrictions would have to be reintroduced". ... the Delta variant poses a "higher risk of hospitalisations".

About the Author:

Michel Chossudovsky is an award-winning author, Professor of Economics (emeritus) at the University of Ottawa, Founder and Director of the Centre for Research on Globalization (CRG), Montreal, Editor of Global Research.



He has undertaken field research in Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, sub-Saharan Africa and the Pacific and has written extensively on the economies of developing countries with a focus on poverty and social inequality. He has also undertaken research in Health Economics (UN Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC), UNFPA, CIDA, WHO, Government of Venezuela, John Hopkins International Journal of Health Services (1979, 1983)



He is the author of twelve books including The Globalization of Poverty and The New World Order (2003), America's "War on Terrorism" (2005), The Globalization of War, America's Long War against Humanity (2015).



He is a contributor to the Encyclopaedia Britannica. His writings have been published in more than twenty languages. In 2014, he was awarded the Gold Medal for Merit of the Republic of Serbia for his writings on NATO's war of aggression against Yugoslavia. He can be reached at crgeditor@yahoo.com