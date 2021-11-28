Society's Child
Notre Dame is being 'built back better' as a 'woke theme park' devoted to environmentalism and social justice
The Post Millennial
Fri, 26 Nov 2021 18:29 UTC
The Notre Dame, which was burned down in a mysterious fire in 2019 is being rebuilt as a "woke theme park."
Instead of rebuilding the historical cathedral as a religious monument, the reconstruction of Notre Dame will be revamped with a "discovery trail" that will lead visitors through 14 themed chapels of varying woke quantities dedicated to social justice, designed to be accessible for non-Catholics.
Using the church arson as a means to "Build Back Better," each of the chapels will be dedicated to social justice issues, including a chapel dedicated to the environment and others with African and Asian themes.
According to critics who have reviewed plans for the fire-ravaged cathedral, confessional boxes, alters, and classical sculptures are being replaced by trendy art murals, with sound and special lighting effects to create "emotional spaces."
In the African and Asian-themed chapels, scripture will be beamed onto the walls in various languages, including Mandarin.
Speaking to the Telegraph, Maurice Culot, described the Notre Dame revamp as "It's as if Disney were entering Notre Dame."
"What they are proposing to do to Notre Dame would never be done to Westminster Abbey or Saint Peter's in Rome," said Culot of the disgraceful revamp. "It's a kind of theme park and very childish and trivial given the grandeur of the place."
According to the Daily Mail, officials responsible for Notre Dame's reconstruction say that the intent is for the monument to be accessible to tourists with no understanding of Christianity, "whether from China or Sweden."
The politically correct Disney-fied version of Notre Dame is being slammed by senior sources close to its reconstruction. One source told the Telegraph that the plans to wokeify Notre Dame risked turning it into an "experimental showroom," that would "mutilate" the space.
"Can you imagine the administration of the Holy See allowing something like this in the Sistine Chapel?," said the source. "It would be unimaginable. We are not in an empty space here."
"This is political correctness gone mad. They want to turn Notre Dame into an experimental liturgical showroom that exists nowhere else whereas it should be a landmark where the slightest change must be handled with great care," he added.
The Notre Dame was almost completely destroyed by a fire that ravaged from the inside out. Visceral footage of the scene was shared on social media, as some onlookers appeared to cheer on the conflagration.
The burning of the Notre Dame occurred amid a spate of church arsons across France. Hundreds of French churches have quietly burned or been damaged in deliberate attacks across France over the past few years.
Comment: Notre Dame was beloved in its original form, and early fundraising efforts for its restoration promised only to restore the ancient building to its former glory. Those promises have been broken. How is it the officials in charge of the project feel emboldened to override the wished of the populace?