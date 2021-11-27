The comparative analysis of the performance of different jabs used in the central European country was unveiled, on Thursday, by the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), the sovereign wealth fund that bankrolled the jab's development. CEO of the RDIF, Kirill Dmitriev, said in a statement on Thursday:
"With 98% efficacy in preventing COVID-related mortality and 85.7% efficacy against coronavirus infection Sputnik V has demonstrated the best results among five vaccines (Sputnik V, Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech, Sinopharm and AstraZeneca) administered in EU member state Hungary as part of an independent study based on data from 3.7 million people."
While beating all the competitors in terms of protecting against coronavirus-related mortality, Sputnik V came second in Hungary in preventing the disease itself. The best result, in this category, was delivered by the US-made Moderna shot, which demonstrated 89% efficacy compared to 86% shown by Sputnik V.
The Russian-made shot also turned out to be "100% effective against COVID-related deaths in individuals aged 16-44 years" according to the findings.
The new study comes a day after the RDIF presented the general public with an analysis of the long-term results of a mass-vaccination campaign in San Marino, which primarily used Sputnik V. Some 70% of the European microstate's 34,000-strong population received the Russian-made jab.
The vaccine showed extremely high efficacy in San Marino, with "only 0.75 per 1,000 people" who were vaccinated with it ending up hospitalized. The jab also retained high efficacy over long periods, remaining some 80% effective against the disease from six to eight months after administering the second dose.
Sputnik V's long-term efficacy "is much higher than officially published efficacy of mRNA vaccines," the RDIF noted.
Recently, multiple studies sounded the alarm over a steep decline in efficacy demonstrated by these vaccines, with the issue affecting the shots by Pfizer and, to a lesser extent, Moderna.
Of course, if it does bypass the bio-weapon aspects, then it is unlikely to be 'acceptable' to governments.