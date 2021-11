Still Buying the Official Narrative ...

Clinical Psychology Professor Explains Mass Formation

Mass Hypnosis Leads to Mass Psychosis

The Corona-Initiation Ritual and the COVID Cult

ockdowns, quarantines, masks, social distancing and other COVID restrictions mimicked the exact elements of a ritual.

The group displays an excessively zealous and unquestioning commitment to its leader, and (whether he is alive or dead) regards his belief system, ideology, and practices as the Truth, as law.

Questioning, doubt, and dissent are discouraged or even punished.

Mind-altering practices (such as meditation, chanting, speaking in tongues, denunciation sessions, or debilitating work routines) are used in excess and serve to suppress doubts about the group and its leader(s).

The leadership dictates, sometimes in great detail, how members should think, act, and feel (e.g., members must get permission to date, change jobs, or marry — or leaders prescribe what to wear, where to live, whether to have children, how to discipline children, and so forth).

The group is elitist, claiming a special, exalted status for itself, its leader(s), and its members (e.g., the leader is considered the Messiah, a special being, an avatar — or the group and/or the leader is on a special mission to save humanity).

The group has a polarized, us-versus-them mentality, which may cause conflict with the wider society.

The leader is not accountable to any authorities (unlike, for example, teachers, military commanders, or ministers, priests, monks, and rabbis of mainstream religious denominations).

The group teaches or implies that its supposedly exalted ends justify whatever means it deems necessary. This may result in members participating in behaviors or activities they would have considered reprehensible or unethical before joining the group (e.g., lying to family or friends, or collecting money for bogus charities).

The leadership induces feelings of shame and/or guilt in order to influence and control members. Often this is done through peer pressure and subtle forms of persuasion.

Subservience to the leader or group requires members to cut ties with family and friends, and radically alter the personal goals and activities they had before joining the group.

The group is preoccupied with bringing in new members.

The group is preoccupied with making money.

Members are expected to devote inordinate amounts of time to the group and group-related activities.

Members are encouraged or required to live and/or socialize only with other group members.

The most loyal members (the "true believers") feel there can be no life outside the context of the group. They believe there is no other way to be, and often fear reprisals to themselves or others if they leave — or even consider leaving — the group.

Authoritarian Leadership

Exclusivism

Isolationism

Opposition to Independent Thinking

Fear of Being "Disfellowshiped"

Threats of Satanic Attack

Final Thoughts: Implications of the Mass Hypnosis/Psychosis for Those Outside the Cult

Operation Coronavirus has shown how mass hypnosis can be inculcated into entire populations, around the world. We are now 20 months into "2 weeks to flatten the curve" and there are still many people hopelessly lost in the official narrative. The NWO (New World Order) controllers know that narrative is everything. TWhy do you think Bond villain and WEF head Klaus Schwab just held another WEF (World Economic Forum) event on introducing The Great Narrative? A really effective narrative has a hypnotizing effect. This article will take a deeper look at how the official COVID narrative has been able to induce people into a state of fear, disempowerment, compliance, obedience and mass hypnosis - and how it continues to do so - in a manner identical to the brainwashing propaganda of a cult.Look around you. Do you see many people, including family, friends and colleagues, who are still buying into the official narrative - even at this stage in the game when there has been so much information to destroy it? Even whenEven when recent statistics from VAERS (as of November 12th 2021) show 875,653 adverse events following COVID vaccines and 18,461 COVID vaccine deaths? We need to recall that the 2010 Harvard Pilgrim HealthIn this interview on The Pandemic Podcast , Mattias Desmet, a professor of clinical psychology at the Belgian University of Ghent, explains the psychological reason why so many still buy into the narrative. He outlines 4 conditions that need to be present that allow people to fall for an absurd official narrative, become hypnotized and fall into what he calls mass formation. Mass formation (also known as mass psychology, mob psychology or crowd psychology) studies how human behavior is influenced by large groups of people. This brief description gives an overview of it. Gustave Le Bon, Sigmund Freud, Leon Festinger and Philip Zimbardo have all contributed to the understanding of this concept. Essentially, when people become part of a crowd, they deindividuate. There is a tendency for people to give away their personal identity, self-responsibility, self-awareness, guilt, empathy and other individual morality-related attitudes and behaviors. A mob mentality can take over.Desmet cites the following 4 conditions as necessary precursors to mass hypnosis:1. Lack of social bond/connectedness2. Lack of meaning/sense making3. Free-floating anxiety and psychological discontent4. Free-floating frustration and aggressionWhen you have a society where there is already a lot of general anxiety, and where people are uprooted psychologically and spiritually because they are disconnected from their essence and their purpose (and from other humans too), they are ripe for exploitation. The NWO controllers melded together this free-floating anxiety with the fear of the virus (fear of disease/death). I encourage all readers to familiarize themselves with the NWO blueprint which was revealed in 1969 by Dr. Richard Day.Desmet describes how such people with these 4 conditions develop a very small field of attention, both mentally and emotionally, and seem unable to expand it even when faced with the facts. He gives examples from historical totalitarian regimes, saying that usually only around 30% of the population becomes hypnotized. Another 40% is not hypnotized but is cowardly, too afraid to speak up. This is why people must continue to speak out now during the COVID scamdemicMass hypnosis isn't even the final destination. It can go even further into mass psychosis, where an entire population becomes infected with madness and loses its ability to think clearly and rationally. Sound familiar? This After Skool/Academy of Ideas video does a great job of explaining mass psychosis - aWith anxiety already present in large amounts in the population, the foundations were already there to generate a pandemic of compliance - for that is whatBeyond mass hypnosis and mass psychosis, we can even take this analysis one step further - into the subconscious realms and into the occult.This is something I highlighted in a July 2020 article entitled Exposing the Occult Corona-Initiation Ritual where I outlined how theIn a later article entitled The COVID Cult and the 10 Stages of Genocide, I suggested thatTake a look at this list of cult characteristics below found at this website and ask yourself - how many of these apply to the COVID Cult?Think about all the unaccountable adoration that has been heaped on Gates, Fauci and the vaccine.Think about all the excessive zealotry and commitment that has gone intoThink about all the censorship that has occurred in a vain attempt to obliterate dissent.Think about all the effort that has gone into fostering the division, separation and the us vs. them mentality.Think about the way the ends justifies the means (COVID vaccine injuries and deaths don't matter because we must stop the virus at any cost). Think about all the shame and guilt hurled at those standing for bodily autonomy (dirty, selfish anti-vaxxers who will kill Grandma).Another site has 6 key cult characteristics. Again, consider just well these fit the current COVID Cult:Then, after the acute phase of the crisis has passed, the hypnosis remains.This is because the forces that run the world are steeped in black magic , seeking to shape the world after themselves.The more absurd the ritual is, the better it functions as a ritual - it becomes unique to that group. Anyone under the ritualistic spell may accurately be said to be a member of the COVID Cult. This explains the astonishing ease with which people forgot their self-respect, their common sense, their innate immune systems and their unalienable, sovereign, inherent, god-given human rights ... and threw them all in the gutter over a supposed "emergency." What else could explain it?So what are the implications of all this for those who outside the cult who maintained their sanity?We have to figure out the best ways to deprogram them. Meanwhile, we must remain grounded in our own sanity and inherent rights as the NWO controllers try to turn the pressure up on those around the world who are outside the cult.Sources: