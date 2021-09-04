They seamlessly transitioned to the new "reality" in which a virus, rather than "white supremacists," or "Russian agents," or "Islamic terrorists," had become the new official enemy.

You can show them the facts until you're blue in the face. It will not make the slightest difference. You think you are having a debate over facts, but you are not. You are threatening their new "reality."

CJ Hopkins is an award-winning American playwright, novelist and political satirist based in Berlin. His plays are published by Bloomsbury Publishing and Broadway Play Publishing, Inc. His dystopian novel, Zone 23, is published by Snoggsworthy, Swaine & Cormorant. Volumes I and II of his Consent Factory Essays are published by Consent Factory Publishing, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Amalgamated Content, Inc. He can be reached at cjhopkins.com or consentfactory.org.