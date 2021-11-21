Two young men were killed and ten others injured when they were struck by lightning on a football field in Sheepmoor, Mpumalanga on Saturday.Paramedics and provincial emergency services found the two men lying beneath a tree, while ten others were scattered around the field."Medics assessed the patients and found that the two men beneath the tree, both believed to be 18-years-old, showed no signs of life," said ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring."Unfortunately, nothing could be done for them, and they were declared dead."The ten other men and women were assessed and found to have sustained injuries ranging from minor to serious."The patients were treated on the scene and thereafter transported to Ermelo Provincial Hospital for urgent treatment."