As the trucking industry falls into a crisis-level shortage of drivers, MSNBC's Tiffany Cross accused those who populate the industry as being "a lot of white men over the age of 55," alleging that racism is widespread amongst truck drivers."Well, how can the industry be more welcoming?" asked "The Cross Connection" host in an MSNBC segment on Saturday discussing supply chain woes MSNBC guest Pamela Day, owner and president of the Crosscountry Truck Driving School, told Cross that she had experienced "lots of racism" during her nearly eight years of tucking experience: "Well, I think just what you're doing, getting myself as a black female out there and letting people know, I drove for almost eight years. And yes, ran into lots of racism, but however, was out there to do my job.""I think that women are definitely, the more we can just get the news out to them that trucking is an industry that will not only help them to get further in life, but their family and all that and present the package to them appropriately, regardless of what anybody else has to say, they're going to be in charge," Day said."They're going to be the person behind that steering wheel doing the job every single day and making it happen. So we just need to get the word out there. And I appreciate you for helping us get this word out. The women will be able to close this deficit if we can just let them know. Give them the space that they need to get into the industry," Day concluded.