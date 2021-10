© Unknown

The Federal requirement states you must be 21 years old to hold an Interstate Commercial Divers License. This leaves a 3-year post-high school gap, where possible employees become distracted by new employment opportunities.

"Carriers domiciled in California with trucks older than 2011 model, or using engines manufactured before 2010, will need to meet the Board's new Truck and Bus Regulation beginning in 2020." Otherwise, "Their vehicles will be blocked from registration with the state's DMV. The requirement is to purchase electric trucks which do not exist."

By now you're familiar with the chaos at the Port of Los Angeles, where container ships have been backing up for months, causing shortages of consumer goods and increased inflation.There are multiple causes, including union rules preventing extra shifts or longer hours to get the ships unloaded, a lack of rail capacity for the extra goods, and not enough truckers to haul everything away.You can't find your shocked face, can you?Redwood Logistics explains Over the next 10-15 years, a lot of truckers are going to retire, and there aren't enough replacements in the pipeline.Also, trucking is a lifestyle that doesn't much appeal to women, who represent only 6% of drivers, making it even harder to find replacements.While those problems are real, they aren't immediate.We'll get to the trucker shortage in just a moment, butTwitter user Jerry Oakley reminds us that, according to California law:As a result,But even if there were plenty of trucks in California, there wouldn't be enough truckers to drive them — and it isn't because the truckers are too old."Traditionally the ports have been served by Owner Operators," Oakley says, who are non-union. But under AB-5,Just like the union longshoremen,In fact, those work rules helped create the crisis conditions.It's one thing for Californians to screw themselves over, but