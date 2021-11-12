© Andressa Anholete via Getty Images

Warns of "economic collapse" if lockdowns continue.A new clip has emerged of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro confronting WHO head Tedros Adhanom about COVID-19 restrictions and asking why people are still dying of COVID after the second dose of the vaccine.The discussion took place during the recent G20 summit of global leaders in Rome.Challenging Adhanom on vaccine passports, Bolsonaro asserted that, "All over the world, there are people who need to work to feed themselves."Bolsonaro then decried his inability to stop mandatory vaccinations for children, to which Adhanom responded by saying the WHO doesn't support giving the vaccine to children.The Brazilian President then lamented how whenever he asks questions about the vaccine, he is accused of putting out "fake news.""Our hands are tied, the lives of our children are at stake," said Bolsonaro.When he asked Adhanom about the origin of COVID-19, Adhanom laughed and said, "We are still studying it."The Brazilian President caught coronavirus himself in July 2020, but said he was able to recover quickly thanks to his past as an "athlete" in the army.He also pointed to hydroxychloroquine as having aided his swift recovery.