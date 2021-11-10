aaron rodgers
Episode highlighted star quarterback's opposition to vaccine mandates.

The NFL on Tuesday fined the Green Bay Packers, including star quarterback Aaron Rodgers, for failing to follow COVID-19 protocols in an episode that highlighted Rodgers' opposition to vaccine mandates.

NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said the team was fined $300,000, while Rodgers and receiver Allan Lazard were each fined $14,650.

The league concluded Rodgers and Lazard attended a Halloween party despite being unvaccinated, a violation of protocols. The team did not know about the party but failed to report the violation or discipline the players, the NFL said.

The penalties were levied after Rodgers raised eyebrows with comments he made on "The Pat McAfee Show" about being "in the crosshairs of the woke mob right now" over his vaccination status. He took "full responsibility" for the comments Tuesday, according to CNN.