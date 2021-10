© Getty Images

Golden State Warriors star forward Andrew Wiggins said he is still frustrated about getting the COVID-19 vaccine, saying that he doesn't own his body anymore, the San Francisco Chronicle reported. Speaking to reporters after the Warriors preseason game on Monday, Wiggins said he felt he was forced to get vaccinated since there was a chance he would've been barred from participating in home games this season.Warriors head coach Steve Kerr shared on Sunday that Wiggins was vaccinated against the novel coronavirus, saying that his team is now 100 percent fully vaccinated.Wiggins, the first overall selection in the 2014 NBA Draft, made headlines last week along with fellow star players Kyrie Irving, Bradley Beal, and Jonathan Isaac over their hesitancy on getting vaccinated.The NBA recently denied Wiggins's request to be religiously exempt from getting vaccinated, according to an ESPN report. The league also unveiled its COVID-19 safety protocol, requiring unvaccinated players to follow strict mandates throughout the upcoming season.Ninety-five percent of NBA players are vaccinated against the virus.