© Reuters/Al Drago/Sputnik Alexey Kudenko



"If they want to move on from this, into any future state of normal bilateral relations, including in this area, they must undertake a number of practical steps. They need to unblock the situation in which they've run themselves into a dead end."

Moscow has said that a visa crisis hampering travel between the US and Russia can be fixed, but only if the American side is ready to make concessions and restore the functions of its consulates across the world's largest country.In a statement issued on Monday,after US Deputy Secretary of State Victoria Nuland visited Moscow last month for talks.According to Zakharova,which has seen American diplomats cease to process all non-immigration visas from the country since May. Instead,Washington blames the situation on a ban on hiring local and foreign staff, and has suspended work in its Yekaterinburg and Vladivostok consulates.Zakharova went on, sayingOn Saturday, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov added his voice to the growing row, saying the negotiations he led with Nuland had simply led to both sides restating their long-held positions.he said.The US State Department has previously said its 120-strong staff at its Moscow embassy amounts to only a "caretaker presence."